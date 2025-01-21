JND eDiscovery Names Jonathan Moody Vice President - Sales

Jonathan's experience encompasses more than a decade of guiding law firms and corporations through complex, data-intensive matters, with firms ranging from boutique practices to the AMLaw 100, and serving corporate clients from small enterprises to multi-billion-dollar corporations. Jonathan's extensive knowledge of, and first-hand experience using, the latest eDiscovery technology, including Generative AI, allows him to offer clients the unique perspective of a solution-oriented technologist, in assessing their needs.

"Jonathan places the highest priority on his relationships with clients," said Scott Lombard, Executive Vice President of JND eDiscovery. "His reputation is unrivaled in the eDiscovery industry for identifying clients' needs and offering best-fit solutions."

"Jonathan brings a personal enthusiasm for eDiscovery, and for understanding the latest technological developments, whether those are small nuances within platforms or industry shifts like Generative AI," said Ben Sexton, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy at JND eDiscovery. "We are excited to have him leading JND eDiscovery's sales team."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues to solidify its status as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND has achieved Gold Partner status with Relativity for the last three years and is the only Gold partner exclusively offering RelativityOne.

In 2024, JND eDiscovery was inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for the categories of Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider.

About JND

JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York. For more information, see JNDLA.com.

