JND eDiscovery Names Kevin Marquis Vice President - Operations

With 19 years of experience in eDiscovery working for law firms and vendors, Kevin offers clients a deep understanding of both the most advanced technology and experience navigating the complexities of a wide variety of matters. He has managed a multitude of large MDL litigations, securities matters, IP matters, secondary responses, and patent cases. He also has extensive experience supporting some of JND eDiscovery's largest corporate clients. As a Relativity Certified Expert, he creates custom workflows and client procedures, as well as building processes and procedures for the project management and analyst teams.

"Kevin is a seasoned veteran of the eDiscovery industry, going back to its infancy," said Scott Lombard, Executive Vice President of JND eDiscovery. "His passion for crafting custom solutions and focus on quality have earned the confidence of JND eDiscovery's largest clients."

"Kevin's colleagues and clients know him as a trusted team leader, with a passion for mentorship," said Ben Sexton, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy. "He consistently sets an exceptionally high standard for client services."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues solidifying its status as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND has achieved Gold Partner status with Relativity for the last three years and is the only Gold partner exclusively offering RelativityOne.

In 2024, JND eDiscovery was inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for the categories of Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider.

JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York. For more information, see JNDLA.com.

