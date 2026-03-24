JND eDiscovery Receives National Law Journal Hall of Fame Award in Two Categories

JND Named Top Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support and End-To-End eDiscovery Provider

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a division of JND Legal Administration, has received Hall of Fame honors in the "Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider" and "Best End-to-End eDiscovery Providers" categories in the publication's annual reader survey. These awards mark the ninth time that JND eDiscovery has achieved top rankings in these categories.

JND's innovation pipeline continues to deliver industry-leading end-to-end eDiscovery solutions, with a strong focus on AI-powered tools and workflows. JND's team has been recognized with multiple Relativity Innovation Awards, includes three Relativity AI Visionary Awardees, and participated directly in the development of Relativitywsa aiR generative AI solution. JND has also received three patents for its software applications: LayerCake™, MachOne™, and OneSearch™.

"Receiving Hall of Fame recognition is a direct reflection of the caliber of talent on our eDiscovery team," says Scott Lombard, Senior Vice President of JND eDiscovery. "Their deep AI expertise and experience building innovative tools and workflows allow us to deliver smarter, faster outcomes for our clients."

"We are proud to once again earn the recognition of our clients and peers in the eDiscovery space," says Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder of JND. "This honor reflects our team's commitment to being at the forefront of eDiscovery innovation."

JND eDiscovery supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their eDiscovery goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND's service offering includes expert consulting, legal hold, data collection, processing of ESI (electronically stored information), technology-assisted review, document review and document production.

To access the full online edition of The National Law Journal 'Best of 2026' Survey, click here.

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery, a RelativityOne software reseller and a division of JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services and settlement administration solutions provider. JND's fully-featured RelativityOne instance and professional services team support a broad network of plaintiff and defendant law firms, corporate legal departments and government agency clients in future-proofing their eDiscovery systems. For more information, visit https://www.jndla.com/ediscovery.

Media Contact:

Joe Sexton

JND Legal Administration

[email protected]

Tel: +1 800-207-7160

www.JNDLA.com

SOURCE JND Legal Administration