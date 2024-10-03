JND eDiscovery VP, Ben Sexton, Receives Relativity Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence Category

Ben's early adoption and contributions to the development of AI tools, and real-world insights have set the standard for AI leadership in the eDiscovery industry

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration, the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, announced that Vice President of JND eDiscovery, Ben Sexton, has received the Relativity Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category at Relativity Fest 2024, the premier event in the eDiscovery industry.

Relativity AI Innovation Award winner, Ben Sexton, VP JND eDiscovery

Ben led JND's early adoption of generative AI tools, and his team was instrumental in the development of Relativity's best-in-class generative AI document review tool, aiR for Review. His prolific thought leadership has made him a sought-after resource, advising judges, top firms, corporate counsel, and legal technologists on proven real-world best practices in AI implementation and workflows. The result to clients has been unprecedented accuracy rates and dramatic cost savings.

"This award is a testament to Ben's keen insight, passion for innovation, and the esteem in which he is held in the industry" said Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder of JND. "We congratulate Ben on this remarkable achievement."

"JND is dedicated to providing our clients with the most advanced, proven solutions in the industry," said Scott Lombard, Senior Vice President, JND eDiscovery. "Ben's rigorous testing and development of AI tools and workflows gives our clients access to consistent, unparalleled results, and peace of mind in their most complex matters."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues to solidify its status as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND has achieved Gold Partner status with Relativity for the last three years and is the only Gold partner exclusively offering RelativityOne.

Earlier this year, JND eDiscovery was inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for the categories of Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider.

About JND

JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York. For more information, see JNDLA.com.

