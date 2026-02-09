JND Legal Administration Appoints Michallynn Demiter as Senior Director of Innovation and Strategy

Key hire further cements JND's leadership in AI adoption and expertise

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration, the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, today announced the appointment of Michallynn Demiter as Senior Director of Innovation and Strategy. Demiter, a 2024 Relativity AI Visionary and frequent industry speaker, joins JND after over 15 years with Bayer Corporation, where she served as eDiscovery Squad Lead and was recognized for driving AI adoption.

Demiter brings extensive expertise in enterprise-scale AI implementation initiatives, with specialization in the use of generative AI in eDiscovery. At Bayer, she was instrumental in AI tool selection and the development of AI-based review workflows, including responsiveness and privilege review, PII detection, regulatory responses, and other use cases. She is a sought-after speaker and thought leader, and serves as a key advisor to leading legal technology software platforms.

"Michallynn has a strong track record of delivering AI-driven results at scale, and her experience will be a tremendous asset to our team," said Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder of JND. "This appointment reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of the industry in AI innovation."

Demiter's appointment further solidifies JND's position as the leader in AI transformation. JND has consistently been first to market with AI innovations, developing defensible, effective processes that have become the industry benchmark. The company's rigorous approach to AI deployment and workflow development continues to shape how legal teams approach AI adoption.

"Michallynn's hands-on expertise deploying AI in a large and heavily regulated corporate environment is exactly what we need as we continue developing the processes that are defining the future in such a transformative time," said Ben Sexton, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy. "This hire puts us even further ahead."

"JND has built a team and culture that is genuinely leading the industry forward," said Demiter. "With data volumes continuing to explode, AI adoption is essential. I look forward to helping JND's clients harness its full potential and continuing to advance how our industry approaches AI-powered review."

Demiter is a Relativity Master, holds CEDS and RCA certifications and is a member of the International Legal Technology Association.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines. JND eDiscovery has been inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider. For more information, visit JNDLA.com.

