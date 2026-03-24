JND Legal Administration Named Best Class Action Claims Administrator in The National Law Journal Hall of Fame for Fifth Consecutive Year

JND Voted Winner in the Best Class Action Claims Administrator Category

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, has again been named Best Class Action Claims Administrator in The National Law Journal's Hall of Fame as a part of its 15th annual 'Best Of' awards.

The Hall of Fame Award recognizes JND's consistent top ranking in ALM's Best Class Action Claims Administrator category since its founding, having first won the category 10 years ago in its first year of operation. Founded by Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac in 2016, the company now staffs more than 300 employees across four offices, offering industry-leading class action settlement administration, eDiscovery and litigation support, incident response, and legal notice services. Routinely selected by attorneys on both sides of the aisle as well as by government agencies and Fortune 500 companies to handle large and complex class action administrations, JND is the settlement administrator for the $2.67 billion Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Settlement, the $1.5 billion Anthropic Copyright Settlement, and the $1 billion Realtors Antitrust Settlements among hundreds of other recent matters.

"As we celebrate JND's 10th anniversary, we are grateful to our clients whose trust has made this remarkable decade of growth possible," says Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder of JND. "We are proud to have been recognized by numerous ALM publication top awards every year since our founding, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best-in-class service our clients expect."

In addition to five consecutive National Law Journal Hall of Fame Awards, JND has achieved top rankings in other ALM Media-administered regional programs, including Best of the Midwest, Best of New York Law Journal, Best of New Jersey Law Journal and Best of Texas Lawyer, for providing exceptional legal management and class action administration services. See a full list of JND's awards and recognitions, here.

Access the full online edition of The National Law Journal 'Best of 2026' Survey, here.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in California, Minnesota, New York, and Washington. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Sexton

JND Legal Administration

[email protected]

Tel: +1 800-207-7160

www.jndla.com

SOURCE JND Legal Administration