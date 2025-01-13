JND Names Scott Lombard Executive Vice President

Under Scott's leadership, JND eDiscovery's business has established itself as the industry leader in eDiscovery innovation. With a future-focused outlook, Scott embraced the possibilities of cloud hosting and made JND the first vendor to use, and the only vendor to exclusively offer, RelativityOne's cloud environment. His vision of constant innovation and unmatched service has fueled JND's growth, with his team garnering recognition through Relativity Innovation Awards, National Law Journal Hall of Fame Awards, and patented eDiscovery applications.

"Scott's ability to anticipate and capitalize on the constantly accelerating change in eDiscovery has been the driving force for our eDiscovery business," said Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder of JND. "He truly believes in empowering our team to develop the most cutting-edge innovations while delivering the industry's most responsive and personalized service."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues solidifying its status as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND has achieved Gold Partner status with Relativity for the last three years and is the only Gold partner exclusively offering RelativityOne.

In 2024, JND eDiscovery was inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for the categories of Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider.

About JND

JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York. For more information, see JNDLA.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE JND Legal Administration