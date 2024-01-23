JND Receives Patent Approval for OneSearch™ Document Search Application

JND's third patented eDiscovery application harnesses the capabilities of five distinct search engines to provide in-depth search intelligence and a prioritized list of search results

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration, the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, No. 11,868,356, for its OneSearch™ application. The patent extends the capabilities of JND eDiscovery's RelativityOne environment to deliver superior efficiencies in the eDiscovery document location and review processes.

The patent, titled "Systems and Methods to Facilitate Enhanced Document Retrieval in Electronic Discovery," is directed to OneSearch, an advanced search application that simultaneously automates the activity of five distinct search engines within JND's Relativity eDiscovery environment. By combining the capabilities of these search engines, OneSearch allows the user to quickly drill down into advanced search results, prioritize important documents for review, using a proprietary ranking algorithm, and save the results of each search for future reference.

"JND is dedicated to innovating the best eDiscovery solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Keough, Co-founder, and CEO of JND. "OneSearch allows our clients to simultaneously take advantage of five specialized search engines, rapidly identifying and delivering relevant results—saving the client time and money."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues to solidify its status as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND is one of only 10 companies worldwide to achieve RelativityOne Gold Partner status.

Earlier this year, JND eDiscovery was inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for the categories of Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider.

About JND

JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York. For more information, see JNDLA.com.

