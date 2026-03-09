JND's Rachel Koy Named a 2026 Relativity AI Visionary

Leader in Legal Innovation Recognized for Advancing AI in eDiscovery

SEATTLE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, is proud to announce that Rachel Koy, Director of Innovation and Strategy, has been named an AI Visionary by Relativity, a legal data intelligence company. The annual list celebrates leaders who are redefining the application and integration of artificial intelligence in the legal field, promoting both innovation and ethical practice.

Koy is among a distinguished group of 20 leaders selected for this year's class of AI Visionaries. Featured alongside innovators from global law firms, Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, media and the public sector, Koy joins a community of influential voices advancing the use of artificial intelligence in unique ways.

This recognition highlights Rachel's industry leading contributions in the areas of generative AI workflow development and expertise deploying AI solutions. She contributed to the testing and development of Relativity's aiR for Review gen AI review tool, as well as developed state-of-the-art workflows for sampling, review, and validation in AI document review.

"Rachel's expertise has been instrumental in shaping JND's AI strategy. Her ability to translate cutting-edge technology into practical, defensible workflows sets her apart as a true innovator," said Jennifer Keough, JND Co-Founder and CEO. "This recognition from Relativity is well-deserved and reflects her outstanding contributions to our industry."

JND continues to solidify its status at the forefront of eDiscovery service and solutions. JND leads the industry in experience with the most advanced AI tools and workflows, backed by a team that includes three Relativity AI Visionaries. JND's unrelenting focus on innovation allows its team to deliver unprecedented efficiencies and consistent, defensible results for its clients. As the industry's leading voice in thought leadership, JND's team has established itself as a sought-after source of guidance in the broader AI conversation, counseling firms, corporations, and government agencies on AI best practices.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, California, Minnesota, and New York. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Sexton

[email protected]

SOURCE JND Legal Administration