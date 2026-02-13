Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Class Action Involving All Record and Beneficial Holders of CM Life Sciences III, Inc. Class A Common Stock on December 14, 2021

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

MILANA NEMETH and ADAM SAAB,

individually on behalf of themselves and all

others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. ELI D. CASDIN, KEITH A. MEISTER,

CHRISTIAN HENRY, KWAME OWUSU-

KESSE, CHAD ROBINS, HARLAN ROBINS,

AMY ABERNETHY, BRIAN EMES, SHAUN

RODRIGUEZ, CMLS HOLDINGS III LLC,

CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP, CASDIN

CAPITAL, LLC, REVOLUTION MEDICINES,

INC., and ALEXIS BORISY, Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) C.A. No. 2024-1268-PAF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT OF STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION, SETTLEMENT

HEARING, AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: ALL RECORD AND BENEFICIAL HOLDERS OF CM LIFE SCIENCES III, INC. ("CMLS III") CLASS A COMMON STOCK WHO HELD SUCH STOCK IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE REDEMPTION DEADLINE OF 5:00 PM ET ON DECEMBER 14, 2021, INCLUDING THEIR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST WHO OBTAINED SHARES BY OPERATION OF LAW

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE (THE "COURT"). IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THE COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Court and Court of Chancery Rule 23, that: (i) the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been preliminarily certified as a class action on behalf of a class of all record and beneficial holders of CMLS III Class A Common Stock ("Class A Common Stock") during the Class Period, including successors-in-interest who obtained shares by operation of law, but excluding certain Excluded Persons (the "Class"); and (ii) Plaintiffs and Defendants in the Action have reached an agreement to settle the Action for $7,250,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If the Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims in the Action. Any capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Compromise, Settlement, and Release dated January 5, 2026 (the "Stipulation"), and the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Class Action, Settlement Hearing, and Right to Appear ("Notice"), copies of which can be obtained at www.cmlsiiistockholdersettlement.com.

A hearing will be held on April 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Paul A. Fioravanti, Vice Chancellor, at the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, for the purpose of determining: (i) whether to finally certify the Class for settlement purposes only, pursuant to Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1), and 23(b)(2); (ii) whether Plaintiffs and Plaintiffs' Counsel have adequately represented the Class, and whether Plaintiffs should be finally appointed as Class Representatives for the Class and Plaintiffs' Counsel should be finally appointed as Class Counsel for the Class; (iii) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate to Plaintiffs and the other members of the Class and in their best interests; (iv) whether the proposed Order and Final Judgment approving the Settlement, dismissing the Action with prejudice, and granting the Releases provided under the Stipulation should be entered; (v) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable, and should therefore be approved; (vi) whether and in what amount any Fee and Expense Award to Plaintiffs' Counsel should be paid out of the Settlement Fund, including any service award to Plaintiffs to be paid solely from any Fee and Expense Award; (vii) to hear and rule on any objections to the Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, Plaintiffs' Counsel's application for a Fee and Expense Award, and/or any service award to Plaintiffs; and (viii) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you held shares of CMLS III Class A Common Stock, either of record or beneficially, as of December 14, 2021, your rights may be affected by the settlement of this Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies (as well as a copy of the Stipulation) by writing to CMLS III Stockholder Settlement, Settlement Administrator, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91222, Seattle, WA 98111 or by downloading this information at www.cmlsiiistockholdersettlement.com. If you are a member of the Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must either submit a Proof of Claim online at www.cmlsiiistockholdersettlement.com by May 25, 2026 or by mail to be received no later than May 25, 2026, establishing that you are entitled to a recovery.1

The Class is a non-"opt-out" class pursuant to Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1), and 23(b)(2). Accordingly, Class Members will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement must be filed with the Register in Chancery at the address set forth below and served on Plaintiffs' Counsel and Defendants' Counsel (electronically by File & ServeXpress, by hand, by first-class U.S. mail, by express service, or by email) at the addresses below, such that it is received no later than April 7, 2026:

REGISTER IN CHANCERY

Register in Chancery

Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware

Leonard L. Williams Justice Center

500 North King Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL

Gregory E. Del Gaizo

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92122

[email protected]

Kelly L. Tucker

Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.

123 Justison Street, 7th Floor

Wilmington, DE 19801

[email protected]

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL

Deborah S. Birnbach

Goodwin Procter LLP

100 Northern Avenue

Boston, MA 02210

[email protected]

Gregory Starner

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10020

[email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE REGISTER IN CHANCERY, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact counsel for Plaintiffs at the addresses listed above, call (302) 622-7000, or (619) 525-3990, or go to the following website: www.cmlsiiistockholdersettlement.com.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF CHANCERY

OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

1 Proofs of Claim that are legibly postmarked no later than May 25, 2026 will be treated as received on the postmark date. Please be advised that the U.S. Postal Service may not postmark mail which is not presented in person.

