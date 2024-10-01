Joachim Rosenberg to resign as Volvo Group Executive Board member

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After many years of service Joachim Rosenberg has decided to resign from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board, EVP Strategic Initiatives and President of Volvo Energy. His managerial assignments within the Group will be distributed to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board.

Joachim Rosenberg has been with the Volvo Group for 20 years and has served as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for 13 years.

"Joachim has in his different leadership roles played a vital part to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group and I greatly appreciate his important contributions throughout the years," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

Joachim Rosenberg resigns as of today.

October 1st, 2024

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

