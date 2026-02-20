Joanna Robinson Joins Michael Baker International as President of GovTech

Transformative technology executive and business leader to lead the next phase of growth for firm's technology business vertical

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that the firm has hired Joanna Robinson as President of GovTech. In this role, Ms. Robinson will lead the firm's GovTech vertical, driving disciplined growth through scalable, market‑ready technology solutions. She will oversee a team of more than 400 technology professionals and focus on expanding the firm's client portfolio across the public and private sectors by translating advanced AI and digital capabilities into scalable, operationally embedded solutions that help clients modernize legacy environments, improve decision‑making and achieve measurable, mission‑critical outcomes in cost-efficient manners.

"As government agencies and commercial enterprises face increasing complexity, technology is essential to improving decision‑making, modernizing infrastructure and delivering better outcomes for the communities they serve. Michael Baker's GovTech vertical combines digital platforms, advisory expertise and industry insight to ensure our clients realize that value," said Chris Peters, Chief Operating Officer at Michael Baker International. "Joanna brings more than two decades of experience as a transformative technology executive and business leader to lead the next phase of growth for Michael Baker's GovTech vertical. Her appointment underscores our continued commitment to Vision 2030 and our strategy to evolve into a next‑generation, technology‑driven engineering and consulting firm."

Ms. Robinson is a highly accomplished IT executive and business leader with more than 20 years of experience in advancing technology‑driven business transformation, building high‑performing teams that deliver exceptional customer experiences and innovation across diverse industries and mentoring the next generation of technologists. She most recently served as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader for CGI's U.S. West region, where she oversaw digital transformation, systems integration, outsourcing and consulting services across eight states. She has also held multiple leadership roles at Burwood Group, Novitex Enterprise Solutions and Iron Mountain.

Ms. Robinson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree from Azusa Pacific University.

