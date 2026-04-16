Stefano Esposito Appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO) for Michael Baker International's GovTech Vertical

Seasoned technology executive to lead firm's AI‑native product strategy for government modernization

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today announced that Stefano Esposito has been appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO) for Michael Baker International's GovTech vertical. In this role, Mr. Esposito will drive product strategy, mature the firm's development discipline and advance an AI-native approach where AI is embedded by design. He will partner closely with Michael Baker's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) organization to connect innovation to the firm's broader enterprise strategy.

"Michael Baker's GovTech team focuses on empowering governments with cutting-edge technology to deliver smarter, faster and more accessible public services, while also transforming government services through seamless digital experiences that prioritize efficiency, security and trust," said Joanna Robinson, President, GovTech at Michael Baker International. "Stefano brings an exceptional combination of deep technical expertise, entrepreneurial leadership and a product mindset that is critical to advancing our GovTech strategy. As CPO, he will accelerate the development of scalable, secure and AI‑native solutions that directly address the evolving needs of government agencies, while ensuring our innovation efforts are tightly aligned with our enterprise objectives."

Mr. Esposito has 35 years of entrepreneurial, management and Information Technology experience and proven success delivering enterprise software solutions in various industries including Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mortgage and Finance. He is the co-founder of Aura Solutions, LLC, a Michael Baker International Company, a software development and IT consulting company with cross-functional industry experience, and AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company. Through these companies, he has built a software and services business to serve customers across the U.S. providing a range of solutions including product development, outsourced software support and technical expertise.

Previously, Mr. Esposito served for six years as Global Technology Manager leading the Motor Vehicle Software & Systems business for 3M in the United States, and other countries. This 3M business was derived from an acquisition of Archon Technologies, Inc., which Mr. Esposito co-founded. Earlier in his career, Mr. Esposito was employed by a venture capital funded managed care organization where he served as Director of Information Systems. He was instrumental in developing strategic partnerships with various hardware and software companies including Microsoft. As a leading industry consultant, he spent years providing solutions to private organizations such as General Electric, IBM and First Interstate as well as to many U.S. government agencies.

Mr. Esposito holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Business Administration, from Russell Sage College. He also earned associate degrees in Mathematics and Science from Hudson Valley Community College.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

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SOURCE Michael Baker International