Michael Baker International Unveils Titan, an Enterprise AI Platform Powering a New Way of Working

Technology-first engineering consultancy strengthens AI-enhanced service delivery through unprecedented access to knowledge for more than 6,000 engineers, architects and scientists

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and digital solutions, today unveiled Titan, the firm's proprietary enterprise AI platform that is powering a new way of working. Titan brings together the world's leading frontier models in a single secure interface, strengthening AI-enhanced service delivery through unprecedented access to knowledge for more than 6,000 engineers, architects and scientists. With Titan, Michael Baker is defining the next era of infrastructure delivery, one where engineering expertise is amplified by AI to deliver smarter, faster and more resilient outcomes for clients and communities.

"Titan is an extremely powerful proprietary tool that enables our entire team to access data, synthesize it and apply it at the pace that modern engineering demands. The collective knowledge of Michael Baker International now operates in real time, at scale, across every project," said Rod Malehmir, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Michael Baker International. "What we are seeing at Michael Baker is not simply 'AI adoption.' It is a fundamental shift. We are evolving into an AI-native technology engineering firm. It requires rethinking how we hire, how we organize and govern data and how we deliver value by treating our work as scalable products, not one‑off projects."

Titan was designed from the outset as an enterprise operating layer, providing unified, secure access to the world's most advanced large language models through a single pane of glass interface built on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Foundry. This model-agnostic architecture ensures that Michael Baker's professionals always have access to the most capable AI models available, without being locked into any single provider.

Beyond model access, Titan includes a no-code/low-code agent builder that allows any Michael Baker expert to create purpose-built AI agents tailored to their discipline and then publish those agents to an internal library accessible across the enterprise. The platform's strength lies in the compounding effect of thousands of professionals building, sharing and refining AI agents within a single secure environment.

For Michael Baker clients, Titan translates directly into better outcomes, delivered faster and with greater confidence. By giving project teams across offices and practices real-time access to decades of firmwide expertise, regulatory insight and technical knowledge, Titan enables more informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle. Now, project teams can rapidly synthesize complex requirements, evaluate alternatives and coordinate across disciplines, reducing risk, improving consistency and accelerating delivery. The result is smarter solutions, fewer surprises and infrastructure decisions grounded in the full depth of Michael Baker's knowledge, applied precisely at the moments that shape project outcomes.

Read more about the journey to creating Titan on Making a Difference, the Michael Baker blog here: https://mbakerintl.com/news-insights/making-a-difference-blog/technology/rewiring-the-way-michael-baker-international-works-with-titan-our-proprietary-enterprise-ai-platform/

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

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SOURCE Michael Baker International