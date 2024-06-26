Job seekers around the world have more in common than we may think, new survey says

Making an impact, workplace flexibility and career development are motivating factors for prospective talent

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company and maker of Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts® and more) today unveiled findings from "What About Me? Attracting Top Talent in a Shifting Job Market", a new multi-country study that asked 3,500 students and employed adults from the U.S., Canada, U.K., Mexico, Australia and India what attributes of the employee experience offered by a prospective employer are most important to them. Nearly all (95%) respondents said they pursue workplaces that clearly demonstrate how they can make an impact, and in return, they want to be rewarded for their accomplishments. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents also said workplace flexibility and career development are equally essential in committing to both the role and the workplace that best suits them.

Survey Finding Highlights

Job seekers universally view attributes that benefit their individual careers and wellbeing as most appealing when it comes to work experience. 95% of respondents want a workplace that rewards them for the impact they make and 94% want the opportunity to unleash their potential and become their best. 92% of candidates expect their employer to place a priority on their wellbeing.

There is high value placed on programs and benefits that foster flexibility. 64% of respondents rated paid time off (PTO) and leave policies as a must-have and 37% felt that a hybrid office environment was a differentiator.

(62%), healthcare benefits and financial incentives are both the most expected benefits and the benefits most likely to increase interest in a company. Continuing education and skills-based training paid for by an employer followed closely behind. Career development is the top must-have for students (64%) – outpacing PTO and leave policies (63%) and compensation (57%) – emphasizing the importance of investment in skills and growth.

Job seekers take notice of a company's legacy and brands. About 40% of respondents consider history of philanthropy and commitment to sustainability as differentiators. 39% consider a company's longstanding relationship with consumers/customers and a portfolio of beloved brands as differentiating.

The research was commissioned to support the development and rollout of Kellanova's new aspiration to build a Culture of Best and its refreshed and simplified values of Integrity, Accountability and Courage. Kellanova's "Culture of Best" celebrates boldness and empowers employees to challenge the status quo, achieve results and win together. Ingrained in the company's culture is its Kellanova Better Days™ Promise . By addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), the company is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

"The start of our new era as Kellanova is a unique opportunity for us to evolve our culture and ways of working, to better connect our people and their work to our vision, our purpose and our strategy," said Steve Cahillane, Kellanova Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal in defining our Culture of Best was to capture what it will take for us to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse and inspiring our best teams to do it."

"Through this survey, we engaged in a thorough process to understand what existing and potential talent are looking for in an employer," said Melissa Howell, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kellanova. "We know people want flexibility in the workplace, access to learning and development opportunities, and the ability to make a real impact. That's why we offer flexible working options and programs like our Tigerhall learning and development platform. We also offer competitive benefits to our employees. In the U.S., for example, we offer comprehensive Physical, Emotional and Financial health benefits, including best-in-class offerings such as fertility support coverage, free counseling visits through our Employee Assistance Plan, a company match on Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) contributions, free access to a financial advisor, and much more."

Howell added, "These programs are all part of our commitment to build our Culture of Best. We want to help our employees meet their physical, financial, emotional and social health needs so they can bring their best selves to work and build powerhouse careers at Kellanova."

The results of the survey can be found on the Kellanova Newsroom. To learn more about career opportunities at Kellanova, visit www.kellanovacareers.com.

Survey was conducted online between April 11-17, 2024. Respondents included 3,500 students and employed adults aged 21-45 from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Australia and India.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles ®, Cheez-It ®, Pop-Tarts ®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats ®, RXBAR ®, Eggo ®, MorningStar Farms ®, Special K ®, Coco Pops ®,and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com .

