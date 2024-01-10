Jobber Summit is Back for its Fourth Year and Features Bestselling Author of "Atomic Habits" James Clear and Kevin O'Connor of "This Old House"

Must-attend virtual event on March 6 kicks off busy season for home service pros looking for actionable advice to strengthen their businesses and leadership skills

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced the speakers and agenda for the premier virtual event for home service professionals, Jobber Summit . Register for free: http://jobber.com/summit

The fourth annual summit will feature James Clear, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Atomic Habits," who will discuss how habits and decision-making can create better systems and processes for continuous improvement in your business. Marvin Joles, owner of Blacktop Banter in Spring Green, Wisconsin said Clear's "Atomic Habits" helped him to make essential changes in his habits that have had lasting effects on his personal life and business. Attendees will also hear from Kevin O'Connor, the host of PBS home renovation series "This Old House," who will speak to the future of home service.

Jobber Summit is the virtual destination for tens of thousands of home service pros to connect with their community and hear expert advice for reaching new heights of success. Attendees can customize an agenda from more than 15+ in-demand sessions that fit their interests and align with their stage of business. Sessions are organized into three tracks:

Organize: Learn the basics of how to standardize your operations, build processes, and make your business run smoothly.

Discover how to scale your business by increasing revenue, expanding your team, and attracting new customers. Optimize: Master your business and maximize efficiency with the right tools, automation, and streamlined operations.

Attendees can also get an exclusive look at upcoming Jobber features in the new Jobber Product Spotlight, and discover how the software ensures businesses run efficiently while delivering a professional customer experience.

After attending last year's event, Grant and Patti Blundell, owners of GP Plumbing Ltd., said, "Jobber Summit is one of the only days we take fully off to dedicate the time to ourselves and our team to work on our business and build it up to the next level." Additionally, Sarah Nippard, co-owner and administrator of Quinte Plumbing, shared that Jobber Summit, "was just what I needed to kick myself into a better gear and state of mind going into spring."

"To run a successful business, it's important to dedicate time to focus on the big picture—to take inventory of your current approach and see where you can evolve," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Our curated lineup of experts at Jobber Summit have seen and tried it all. Think of this event as an opportunity to gain a year's worth of practical knowledge in just one half day—without having to leave the truck or office."

To make this event more accessible to home service pros who have to manage full schedules, participants can attend Jobber Summit in the morning (10:00am - 2:00pm EST) or in the evening (6:00 - 10:00pm EST).

To see the full Jobber Summit agenda, speakers, and to register for free, visit: jobber.com/summit .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

