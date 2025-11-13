Visier Launches MCP for AI Agents, Delivering Governed People Data Across the Enterprise

Visier MCP is an approved listing on the Anthropic MCP directory

Announced at Outsmart Brooklyn, Visier is leading the industry with its universal connection for AI, enabling a unified strategy for IT and HR to unlock more value from people data in any system

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its Outsmart Local conference , Visier, the globally recognized leader in Workforce Intelligence, announced a significant expansion of its Generative AI strategy with the launch of Visier MCP (Model Context Protocol) server to deliver Visier analytic insights through any preferred agentic workflow. The company is tackling one of the biggest challenges in enterprise AI: the proliferation of one-off, unscalable agent integrations. Visier is launching its MCP which acts as a universal connector for AI agents to discover and invoke governed people functions, delivering trusted people insights directly into the enterprise tools where decisions are made. Anthropic, which launched the open source standard for MCP , has included Visier's MCP as an approved listing in their connectors directory . MCP has been adopted by major AI providers, including OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

This announcement addresses a critical intersection of priorities for both Technology and HR leaders. As organizations grapple with the complexity of deploying AI, they face significant risks in ensuring sensitive workforce data is used responsibly. Definitions for metrics like headcount and labor cost must be consistent, and data access must adhere to enterprise security policies which is a core concern for both CIOs, CHROs, and Heads of People Analytics.

"The market is quickly realizing that building DIY agents on top of context-poor APIs is a recipe for chaos," said Ike Bennion, Vice President, Product Management, Platform, at Visier. "Our goal is to deliver context-rich Visier analytic insights through our customers' preferred agentic workflows. We are providing the 'USB-C for agents,' a standardized way for IT to connect any agent to a single source of workforce truth that HR trusts. This turns a complex integration problem into a simple, scalable, and secure solution. More than that, it brings together HR and IT teams to work cohesively and seamlessly together, knowing their data has the utmost security while enabling transformation in their organizations through the strategic use of AI agents."

A Unified Strategy for IT and People Analytics

This open standard for agent connectivity allows customers to extend the power of Visier's analytics engine beyond its native interface and into the systems where work already happens. By connecting Visier's governed people data to other enterprise agents, organizations can now solve complex, cross-functional business problems. For example, business leaders can combine Visier People data with sales pipeline data to identify at-risk top performers, a use case that requires both robust data integration and deep analytical insight.

Visier's new innovation acts as a clearing house for agents, providing curated, versioned, and policy-aligned workforce data functions. Key benefits for a joint IT and HR strategy include:

Amplify Business Impact and ROI: Extend the reach of your people analytics investment by embedding trusted, actionable insights directly into any enterprise application or AI agent, driving better, faster business decisions.

Extend the reach of your people analytics investment by embedding trusted, actionable insights directly into any enterprise application or AI agent, driving better, faster business decisions. Future-Proof Your AI Strategy: Maintain complete flexibility with an agent-agnostic platform that connects to any MCP-capable agent, like Claude. This allows IT to standardize on a single, secure protocol while empowering business units to innovate with the best tools for their needs.

Maintain complete flexibility with an agent-agnostic platform that connects to any MCP-capable agent, like Claude. This allows IT to standardize on a single, secure protocol while empowering business units to innovate with the best tools for their needs. Ensure Consistent, Governed Answers: Guarantee every data call is aligned with existing enterprise entitlements and data masking policies, providing a fully auditable trail with the option for human-in-the-loop oversight.

"We are excited to see Visier extend its people intelligence capabilities with the Model Context Protocol, providing a key piece of the enterprise AI ecosystem on AWS," said Rajesh Sheth, VP and GM, Amazon Bedrock. "This new addition is a forward-thinking solution that allows our joint customers to deploy a unified, future-proof AI strategy. By simplifying how agents access secure, consistent people data, Visier is accelerating the ability of organizations to drive transformation through data-informed decisions on our platform."

"We are thrilled by the agentic possibilities that MCP unlocks within the HCM landscape," said Sean Sampoyo, Chief Product Officer of Fuel50. "This innovation paves the way for enhanced partnership and collaboration with Visier, as Fuel50 continues to redefine internal mobility and champion the retention of critical skills for our customers."

Availability

The Visier MCP powered by AWS will be available on November 22, 2025. It is bundled and sold with Visier's Vee agent, part of the Visier Enterprise solution, at no additional license cost. Visier will also showcase the MCP in action at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, taking place December 1-5, as part of its expanding role in the AI ecosystem.

About Visier

Visier is the global leader in Workforce Intelligence that powers every people decision. Our award-winning, agentic AI technology surfaces the insights leaders need to plan, decide, and act with confidence in the moments that matter most. As the market leader in people analytics, workforce planning, organizational design, and manager effectiveness solutions, we fuel smarter decision-making for organizations across the globe. Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale as they continuously transform.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 65,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

SOURCE Visier