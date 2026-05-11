Jobley to Highlight Recent Advances in Smarter Dental Hiring at CDA Presents

Combining technology and personalized support to drive better matching

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley, a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, will highlight its latest progress in improving hiring outcomes for dental practices and professionals at CDA Presents The Art and Science of Dentistry 2026. One of the leading annual dental conventions in the United States, the event will take place in Anaheim from May 14 to 16.

Jobley to Showcase Smarter Dental Hiring at CDA Presents 2026

At the convention, Jobley will show how it works to more effectively connect the right candidates with the right opportunities. Through technology-enabled matching, well-timed recommendations, and personalized support from an expert team, Jobley has made steady and continual improvements. These efforts are translating into measurable outcomes, with the successful-hire rate through Jobley in 2026 year to date already approximately 2.5 times greater than the level recorded in full-year 2025. This momentum is also reflected in external recognition: Jobley was recently named a Leader in G2's Spring 2026 Grid® Report for Job Search Sites, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and growing trust in the U.S. market.

As competition for U.S. dental talent continues, many practices are navigating a challenging hiring environment in which success depends on more than simply generating a high volume of applicants. Better hiring outcomes increasingly depend on timing, fit, and the ability to efficiently connect the right candidate with the right opportunity.

"We're focused on helping dental practices and professionals make better matches, not just generate more applications," said Sho Kajino, who leads business operations at Jobley. "Our recent progress reflects continued efforts across product, support, and operations to further improve hiring effectiveness by blending technology with personalized expert support."

Continued Improvements Drive Better Hiring Outcomes

Jobley has continued to strengthen its matching capabilities through a series of product and operational improvements that help identify stronger-fit opportunities and connect employers and candidates more efficiently.

Key areas of recent progress include:

Smarter job recommendations for more timely, better-fit opportunities:

Jobley has enhanced its job recommendations to help surface better-matched opportunities when an initial application may have limited hiring potential due to employer timing or hiring urgency. Internal analysis suggests that for approximately 90% of applications, Jobley can recommend at least one additional job opportunity that may better align with the candidate's preferences and current employer demand.





Jobley has enhanced its job recommendations to help surface better-matched opportunities when an initial application may have limited hiring potential due to employer timing or hiring urgency. Internal analysis suggests that for approximately 90% of applications, Jobley can recommend at least one additional job opportunity that may better align with the candidate's preferences and current employer demand. Tailored recommendations from Jobley's support team, built on AI-powered resume parsing:

Jobley has continued to strengthen the ways its support team guides employers and job seekers toward stronger-fit matches. For example, recently implemented internal capabilities built on AI-powered resume parsing help factor in signals such as candidate job-change intent and employer hiring urgency. These and other technological capabilities let Jobley's support team provide more precise matching recommendations, and help deliver a more personalized hiring experience throughout the process.

Designed to Reduce Hiring Risk and Support More Confident Hiring

In addition to enhancing match quality, Jobley's service model is designed to reduce risk for employers. The platform offers a pay-only-when-you-hire approach, along with an early job departure refund policy, helping practices adopt hiring support with greater confidence.

To build on this progress, Jobley continues investing in both product development and support capabilities to further improve hiring effectiveness for dental practices and professionals. By strengthening both its technology and personalized expert support, the company aims to deliver continually better hiring experiences across the dental market in the U.S.

Meet Jobley in Anaheim

At CDA Presents in Anaheim, Jobley will introduce attendees to its platform, its latest advances in matching and support, and its broader approach to helping dental practices hire more effectively.

Dental practice owners, hiring managers, and dental professionals are invited to visit the Jobley booth to learn more.

Event: CDA Presents The Art and Science of Dentistry 2026

Date: May 14-16, 2026

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Booth: #2125

For more information, visit:

About Jobley

Jobley is a hiring platform for U.S. dental and healthcare professionals, operating in 44 states and D.C. With a diverse team of specialists passionate about solving challenges in the healthcare field, Jobley streamlines the hiring process and effectively connects practices with the talent they need.

Jobley was launched by Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | TSE: 4480), a Japan-based health technology company. Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through innovative products and services, including one of Japan's largest healthcare hiring platforms, now used by healthcare providers nationwide. Supported by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, Medley develops and delivers a wide range of online and SaaS solutions that benefit patients, healthcare professionals, providers, and society as a whole.

SOURCE Medley US, Inc.