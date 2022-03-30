Jobvite Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

The CandE Awards Recognize Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced Jobvite ,– the leading end-to-end talent acquisition suite provider that enables companies of all sizes to attract, engage, hire, onboard, and promote the talent needed to drive business outcomes – has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program . Jobvite is a subsidiary of the newly announced parent company, Employ .

"Jobvite's mission, like ours, helps employers improve their recruiting and hiring processes as well as their candidate, recruiter, and hiring manager experiences," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "They continue to be a trusted partner and long-time Platinum sponsors helping us power the Candidate Experience Awards each year and we're grateful for their ongoing support."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"We are thrilled to return as a sponsor for the CandE Awards," said Allie Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Employ, the parent company of JazzHR, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO. "Creating a positive candidate experience has always been a top priority at Jobvite, and this program provides the unique opportunity to gain impactful peer-to-peer insights while celebrating the best practices and strategies of talent acquisition professionals."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Employ

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its Jobvite , JazzHR , and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 12,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com . To learn more about Jobvite, visit www.jobvite.com .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

