Jocelyn Hsu Moves to Chief Delivery Officer at Alpha Omega

As one of the Fastest Growing Government Contractors, Alpha Omega Signals Organizational Maturity and Continued Focus on Excellence

VIENNA, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega announced today that Jocelyn Hsu is moving into a new role as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). With $468 million in new contract wins and breaking $117 million in annual revenue as of January 2023, Alpha Omega's rapid growth in DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Engineering is being shepherded by an adept team of executive leaders. Jocelyn will support Alpha Omega's need for strategic management of service excellence and customer satisfaction.

Jocelyn Hsu, Chief Delivery Officer

As the Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), Jocelyn will report directly to the CEO/President and provide leadership from strategic account planning through execution and ensure consistent, high-quality client delivery. She will be responsible for shaping and leading the delivery, excellence, vision, and strategic direction for Alpha Omega's customers. Jocelyn will leverage her client relationships and deliver high-quality work by supporting new or expanded business opportunities, services, and operational excellence (CSAT, CPARS, recompense, and organic growth).

"I am excited to move into the CDO role where I can focus on Alpha Omega strategy, continuous improvement, products and services delivery, as well as supporting customer relationships," Jocelyn said. "It's particularly relevant to focus on team management; making sure that we as a company understand current and future requirements for customers; to partner with HR and TA to recruit properly and train staff, delivering great outcomes and building job satisfaction."

Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor said, "Jocelyn is a strong leader and the ideal executive for the new position of Chief Delivery Officer, given her familiarity with Alpha Omega's QMO processes, as well as her experience managing quality and service excellence, and success managing and stabilizing our high performing back-office team over the past year. We look forward to this new chapter of continued growth, development, and strategic performance."

Jocelyn has led and supported advantageous and prestigious partnerships between Alpha Omega and various technical schools and universities including the University of Virginia to actively connect students in computer science with potential employment opportunities and to support new graduates. Jocelyn received her master's in business administration from George Mason University, and bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Connecticut. She has managed business operations, corporate initiatives, corporate information systems, program management office services, and business development as CAO for Paradyme Management Inc., Vice President of Corporate Initiatives for NCI Information Systems, Inc., and several roles within SRA International.

Jocelyn is an empathetic and engaging leader and mentor who brings out the best in teams through collaboration and her experiential knowledge base. She has been a long-time supporter of nutritional programs for children, serving as the co-founder and past Chairman of the Board for Real Food for Kids. Jocelyn has taken a hands-on role in connecting Alpha Omega's philanthropic work with the interests of staff and the missions of clients. Alpha Omega's core values include creating harmony which is key to Jocelyn's leadership within the organization. She is a generous servant leader and facilitates staff confidence, autonomy, and initiative.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, AI & Intelligent Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration