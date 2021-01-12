Joe Thompson Joins STV As Senior Vice President, National Aviation Practice Lead

"Joe brings to the firm more than 30 years of experience in the aviation sector," said Chuck Kohler, P.E., S.E, STV chief operating officer. "He has worked on projects and mega programs for major airports and airlines throughout the United States. The breadth and depth of his understanding of the industry make him the ideal leader to shape and grow STV's aviation practice."

Before joining STV, Thompson was a vice president for a leading national construction and development company, responsible for business development through preconstruction and operations in North Carolina. Prior to that, Thompson was an aviation market operations expert at a national general contracting, construction management, and design-build firm, leading the operations planning effort for the successful joint venture pursuit of the $3.5 billion replacement of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Throughout his career, Thompson has facilitated improvements at some of the country's largest airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He also has experience collaborating with major clients such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Thompson is an alumnus of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in construction management.

