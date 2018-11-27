Joel Brandon-Bravo Joins TransPerfect As Vice President Of Travel Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business, today announced the hiring of Joel Brandon-Bravo as the company's Vice President of Travel Solutions.

Brandon-Bravo most recently held the position of General Manager (UK) for Travelzoo, and he brings with him 19 years of experience in digital content. Under his management, Travelzoo became the most respected organization in its niche, winning the "Best Travel Deals Provider" award for six consecutive years and building its UK audience to over five million users.

Prior to his time at Travelzoo, Joel served as General Manager of Frommer's Unlimited (previously Whatsonwhen), which grew into the world's leading provider of digital travel content. Joel worked to provide guidance on strategy and content for destination marketing, events, and product descriptions for clients including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Intercontinental Hotels Group, lastminute.com, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts, where he first worked with TransPerfect in their role as Hilton's localization partner.

Brandon-Bravo commented, "Being coherent and relevant in global markets with today's demanding consumer is not enough—brands need to be distinctly compelling and authentic in order to succeed. I'm excited about joining TransPerfect and having the opportunity to help clients attract, engage, convert, and retain customers. TransPerfect has established itself as the global leader in translation and technology, and in my new role we will be focusing on further improving our clients' abilities to produce effective digital content and marketing strategies."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, said, "Joel has always impressed us over the years with his global approach to travel content development. We're looking forward to having him on our team, and to having our clients benefit from his expertise."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

