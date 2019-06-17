Joerns Adds Vice President Of Human Resources To Support Company's Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a leading manufacturer and provider of patient care products across the care continuum, today announced the appointment of Julie Wilson as the Vice President of Human Resources. She will be responsible for talent recruitment and development and manage the company's employee benefits, compensation, performance management and employee relations programs.

"Joerns is planning for growth.The company recently launched new products to serve a growing range of customers across the complete continuum of patient care and is planning continued expansion across the healthcare market," said Lisa Gilpin, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer at Joerns Healthcare. "Adding Julie to the human resources team will help bolster our recruitment and training efforts and ensure the company continues to deliver the highest levels of quality and service to its customers."

A highly-experienced professional, Ms. Wilson previously served as the Director for Human Resources at Octapharma Plasma, Inc., a U.S.-based company that collects plasma used to create life-saving medicines for patients around the world. Prior to that, she was the Human Resources Manager for Circle K, the well-recognized convenience store brand.

Ms. Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Truman State University and a Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University. She holds the Professional in Human Resources® (PHR) certification from the HR Certification Institute® (HRCI) and and the Society for Human Resource Management – Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) designation.

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a leading manufacturer and national service provider of patient handling and wound care products to the healthcare continuum. It helps healthcare providers solve complex medical equipment challenges, improve patient and caregiver safety, and speed patient healing with its renowned Purple Shirt service and efficient spend management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with 1700 employees throughout North America and Europe, Joerns Healthcare is committed to delivering solutions that improve the lives of patients and care providers. For more information, visit www.Joerns.com .

