Joerns Healthcare and ONDO Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Care with the Connexio® Platform for Connected Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a leader in designing and manufacturing innovative healthcare equipment solutions, and ONDO Systems, a trailblazer in the healthtech field, announced today that they have entered a strategic channel partnership to develop new technology-enabled capabilities for Joerns products. Together Joerns and ONDO are building an enabling connected care ecosystem targeted to simplify clinical and workflow solutions while easing the burden on clinical and operational staff.

"The partnership between Joerns Healthcare and ONDO Systems is a testament to our mission to bring meaningful solutions to our Provider Partners that address both their immediate needs while readying us to take on the future needs of the healthcare industry," said Doug Ferguson, CMO of Joerns Healthcare. "We are committed to making care more accessible to the most vulnerable, while reducing the burden on the nurses and caregivers delivering that care. Bringing these advanced technology solutions forward enables that mission while reducing the total cost of care for the operator."

The Connexio® solution is targeted primarily to unique challenges of the long term post-acute care provider (LT-PAC). This collaboration builds upon Joerns Healthcare's legacy of innovation leadership and extensive market expertise, and ONDO's purpose-built solution infrastructure, cloud, and unified dashboard user-interface, to provide a new level of insight, efficiency, and care delivery capability for nursing care providers.

"With Joerns we have a great partner in facilitating the future of nursing care where technology is easier and more affordable to adopt, and delivers more value to both patients and providers," said Ivan Goering, Founder and CEO of ONDO Systems. "Building on a legacy of innovation in physical post-acute care systems, ONDO and Joerns are perfectly positioned to catalyze the transition to data driven care models that will directly mitigate operator costs and consistently deliver true value-based care to patients."

Ferguson added, "By combining our strengths, we are not just developing new technology and tools; we are setting a new standard for what is possible in connected care."

The Connexio Platform for Connected Care is more than an innovation; it is a solution ready to be deployed today to transform the landscape of healthcare delivery in Post Acute care. With Joerns Healthcare's deep industry insight and ONDO Systems' technological expertise, we are uniquely positioned to make this transition as simple and beneficial as possible for our customers.

For more information about the Connexio Network for Connected Care and the partnership between Joerns Healthcare and ONDO Systems, please visit www.joerns.com and www.ondosystems.com.

About ONDO Systems

ONDO is powering a new era of smart nursing care with a standardized device network and cloud platform, delivering real time clinical and workflow data from any partnered IoT or data solution into a single, user-friendly dashboard, purpose built for the post-acute care channel. With a growing suite of solutions for fall mitigation, infection detection, vitals monitoring, asset tracking and more, ONDO is empowering care providers to adopt the technologies they need to best care for their patient and resident populations and optimize their staff and facility operations across the care continuum. Visit ondosystems.com for more information.

About Joerns Healthcare

A vertically integrated manufacturer since 1889, Joerns tenure and experience are unmatched in the delivery of long-term care equipment sales and support services. It is our mission to make affordable, accessible solutions available to restorative care providers and their patients that are effective, reliable, and safe. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

