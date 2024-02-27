Joerns Healthcare Enters into Strategic Agreement with MasVida Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, one of the most trusted brands in long-term care equipment sales and services, entered into a definitive agreement to sell its rental service network in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas to MasVida Health, a full-service provider of durable medical equipment rental solutions. As part of the transaction, MasVida acquired the Joerns products and associated operational assets in the territory to support customers in the region with all their long-term care rental service needs. Joerns Healthcare will retain and continue to operate its medical equipment sales and services business as well as partner with MasVida to support their expansion moving forward.

The agreement provides for MasVida to continue to source and support the same Joerns equipment platform ensuring rental access to the brand and essential products long-term care providers value.

"Joerns is pleased and proud to partner with MasVida in this service area," said Doug Ferguson, general manager, Joerns North America. "MasVida shares a very similar passion for resident care and customer engagement like we do at Joerns. We could not have found a better rental service organization to care for our legacy customers and their patients. We look forward to a growing partnership with the MasVida team as we partner in supporting delivered services to the VA and its veterans in the area as well."

"Our partnership with Joerns Healthcare reflects a common mission that better products and better service produce better outcomes. Joerns is well-known for products that are effective, reliable, and safe," said Joshua Robertson, president and CEO of MasVida Health. "Both companies continue to be committed to ensuring the smoothest transition for customers and uninterrupted resident care."

For Joerns customers who purchase products, there will be no change or disruptions to the current product ordering process, shipments or supporting services. Going forward, Joerns will continue the tradition of a 134+ year company as a vertically integrated value-added manufacturer selling and servicing beds, lifts, mattresses, and adjacent wound care products.

About MasVida Health
MasVida Health Care Solutions, LLC is the leading provider in the southeastern U.S. for durable medical equipment (DME) rentals and oxygen tank services. They make DME management easy with same-day delivery, access to an online equipment portal, and 24/7 customer success. MasVida is dedicated to empowering their customers to provide healthier, safer, and more comfortable care. For further information about MasVida Health and its comprehensive DME & oxygen solutions, please visit MasVidaHealth.com.

About Joerns Healthcare
A vertically integrated manufacturer since 1889, Joerns tenure and experience are unmatched in the delivery of long-term care equipment sales and support services. It is our mission to make affordable, accessible solutions available to restorative care providers and their patients that are effective, reliable, and safe. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

