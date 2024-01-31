Joerns Healthcare Launches New 2024 Models of their Best Selling EasyCare® and UltraCare® Long-term Care Beds

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, one of the most trusted brands in medical equipment and services developed specifically for the long-term care continuum, announced the launch of new 2024 models of their market-leading EasyCare® and UltraCare® beds. With enhanced clinical features designed to allow personalized resident care, improved caregiver features that simplify use, and new accessories that add to the value, these beds continue Joerns recognized leadership in the healthcare beds space.

Joerns beds are legendarily well-recognized for their strength and stability. These hallmark features are deeply rooted in a patented design that is often imitated – never duplicated. Built by bed experts, Joerns beds pioneered the concept of low bed height for falls injury mitigation and these beds continue in that tradition. But they offer so much more now – with new, first-in-market capabilities. The market-leading EasyCare expands value by offering best-in-class AdvanceCare™ controls with every bed including comfort positioning and customizable adjustments for personalized care. The UltraCare bed, now with a 650 lb. weight capacity, enables personalized, dignified care for residents of size, providing uncompromised quality of care that they deserve.

"The aging of our population coupled with the growing health challenges evidenced by this cohort, mandate that as an industry we make quality, higher-acuity care more accessible and more affordable – those in need of chronic care deserve no less," said Doug Ferguson, GM North America. "Leveraging our century of innovation, this next generation of our best-selling beds is the culmination of feedback from nurses and other healthcare professionals to create what is truly a 'better version' of the best bed solutions in our market. Introducing the latest clinical upgrades to Joerns EasyCare and UltraCare beds furthers our commitment to empower caregivers and enhance patient care."

New key features of the 2024 EasyCare and UltraCare bed models include:

Personalized AutoTransfer Height: Joerns new and exclusive, auto-egress enabled by staff control* can be set to default to resident-specific height for safer mobility. Allows for ideal egress height depending on the height of the resident and/or the height of the mattress to aid in mobility program needs.

Clinical, Comfort Pauses: Now with gentle pauses at 30° and 45°, the new beds help improve sleep, circulation and respiratory therapy adherence. These clinical, comfort pauses aid in respiratory needs making it easier to breath with better oxygenation as well as providing subtle reminders for wound care residents to avoid sitting at too high of an angle.

Faster Repositioning Speed: Less time to reposition and assist residents in ingress/egress at the "moment of need", without any sacrifice to the legacy Joerns stability in movement through the industry-best travel range.

Energy-Saving: The Sleep Mode feature saves 80% more power when the bed is not in use.

Ready to Connect: Joerns Connexio® smart network enables improved efficiency and delivery of care by empowering operators and clinicians with real time visibility of assets, staff and residents.

Learn more about the new EasyCare and UltraCare bed models.

About Joerns Healthcare

A vertically integrated manufacturer since 1889, Joerns tenure and experience are unmatched in the delivery of long-term care equipment sales and support services. It is our mission to make affordable, accessible solutions available to restorative care providers and their patients that are effective, reliable, and safe. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

