JOEY VALENCE & BRAE ANNOUNCE MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK HEADLINE TOUR

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-rising, genre-defying alt/hip hop duo Joey Valence & Brae will be the latest headliners for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour's 2026 run. The 18-date tour kicks off February 12th in Fort Lauderdale and will bring JVB's energetic live show to fans nationwide with stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Los Angeles and more.

The announcement follows a monster year for the duo, who spent the second half of 2025 touring in support of their critically-acclaimed third album HYPERYOUTH, which features Rebecca Black, JPEGMAFIA and Monster Energy Outbreak Tour alum TiaCorine. The 2026 run follows an international festival run (Lollapalooza Paris/Berlin/Chicago, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, more) and sold out shows throughout North America and the UK.

Buoyed by the Gold-Certified PUNK TACTICS, JVB's music has been featured across advertisements (BOSE), film & tv (Abbott Elementary, Cobra Kai) and video games (Madden NFL 26, MLB: The Show 24, EA Skate).

"The HOOLIGANG feels like the most inclusive place for people to come together and dance right now," said JVB. "We're so thankful for the energy and love at our shows and we can't wait to see you again as we join the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Prepare to dance, bounce, cry, sweat, and make friends."

Artist presale registration for the tour opens Tuesday, November 11th at 9 am CST, with the official presale starting on Wednesday, November 12th at 10 am local, and public on-sale Friday, November 14th at 10 am local. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit https://www.jvbsucks.com/.

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE TOUR DATES

Thu, Feb 12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Fri, Feb 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Sat, Feb 14 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Mon, Feb 16 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Tue, Feb 17 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

Thu, Feb 19 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Fri, Feb 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sat, Feb 21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Mon, Feb 23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Tue, Feb 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Thu, Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Fri, Feb 27 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Sat, Feb 28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Tue, Mar 3 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

Thu, Mar 5 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri, Mar 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

Sat, Mar 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

Sun, Mar 8 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

ABOUT JOEY VALENCE & BRAE:

In the 4 years since joining forces, fast-rising, genre-defying alt/hip-hop phenoms Joey Valence & Brae have cemented themselves as a must-see live act and bonafide recording artists with viral one-off singles and full-length projects like their recently released third studio album HYPERYOUTH (RCA Records). With the volume turned up to max capacity and while remaining undeniably themselves throughout, JVB is as eclectic and hard-hitting as ever on the new album. HYPERYOUTH was written, produced, mixed and mastered by the pair in Joey's State College, PA bedroom and is jam-packed with all the hallmarks of the best of JVB. It's a sample-heavy, maximalist rager threaded by boisterous raps, booty popping bars, catchy call and response hooks and EDM-infused beats. The record digs deeper thematically, weaving a message ofgrowing up without getting old throughout — a marked, lyrical evolution and the duo's most innovative work to date that still marries elements from their early hits and critically-acclaimed debut PUNK TACTICS and sophomore LP NO HANDS + NO HANDS (Deluxe Edition), which featured Danny Brown, Z-Trip and Ayesha Erotica. In between those drops, they've collaborated with an eclectic mix of friends and fans including IDK, Pendulum, 6ix, ACRAZE and Apashe, and conquered the sync market since their debut. With each year, JVB grow bolder, braver and louder, turning up the volume on their swag as they skillfully traverse a smash and grab collision of 90s hip-hop, drum 'n' bass and decades-spanning pop culture references, carving out their own niche with a signature sound that's equal-parts nostalgic yet futuristic, authentic and infectious while still on a mission to one day open a Cheesecake Factory in their hometown.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of four annual music tours across multiple genres. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Kane Brown, and 21 Savage; to name a few.

For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com.

