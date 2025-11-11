MONSTER ENERGY BECOMES FOUNDING PARTNER OF THE X GAMES LEAGUE - A GROUNDBREAKING MULTI-YEAR COMMITMENT TO ATHLETES AND THE FUTURE OF ACTION SPORTS

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X Games has announced a landmark three-year partnership with Monster Energy, establishing Monster as the Official Energy Drink of the X Games and Founding Partner of X Games League (XGL). As the most significant deal to date between Monster and X Games, it underscores a shared mission: to put athletes first and create a sustainable future for action sports.

Monster Energy's Nyjah Huston, A Founding Athletes of XGL

"Everything we do at X Games starts with athletes," said Cherie Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at X Games. "This partnership ensures that our athletes who define our culture have more opportunity, more security, and more spotlight. Monster Energy has stood beside these athletes for years, and now, as we launch the X Games League, they're helping us build a platform that gives them year-round careers and global recognition."

Monster Energy's expanded role will fuel prize purses, double down on athlete storytelling, and offer on-site global event activations that elevate the world's best riders and skaters. The partnership is rooted in core principles of athlete benefits and supporting the transition from a standalone event model to a professional sports league to grow athletes' brands worldwide.

"For more than a decade, Monster Energy has backed the athletes who define X Games and push progression in action sports," said Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy. "This new partnership builds on that legacy, giving athletes bigger stages, stronger support, and the recognition they deserve. The X Games League is the future of action sports, and athletes are the ones leading it."

As founding athletes of the XGL, Monster Energy's Nyjah Huston and Ryan Williams shared their excitement about what this moment means for skateboarding, BMX, and the future of action sports.

"Monster Energy has supported me and so many skaters for years, not just at X Games but throughout our careers," said XGL Founder athlete and legendary Monster Energy skateboarder Nyjah Huston. "They've always been about putting athletes first, and the X Games League is going to take that even further. It's sick to see a format that gives us more opportunities to compete, tell our stories, and connect with fans all season long."

Huston spoke to skateboarding's global reach, while Williams emphasized what the new model means for BMX progression.

"Monster Energy has always been there for BMX and the athletes driving it forward," added Monster Energy BMX freestyle phenom Ryan Williams, who is also an XGL founder athlete. "They've been behind the athletes pushing progression, and now with the X Games League, we finally have a platform built around us. It's huge for BMX, huge for action sports, and I'm proud to be part of it from day one."

X Games League launches in 2026 with a multi-stop summer season and expands in 2027 with the addition of the XGL winter season. The league introduces a new layer of competition where each season athletes compete individually and as part of teams, creating new narratives and deeper fan connections. As an X Games League Founding Partner, Monster Energy will be integrated across the summer and winter athlete drafts, digital storytelling, and season-long broadcast programming—all designed to highlight the athletes at the center of the sport.

The X Games League will give action sports athletes added structure, visibility, and earning opportunity. Monster Energy's support represents the largest step forward in three decades of action sports—one built entirely around the athletes who make it possible.

ABOUT X GAMES

Since 1995, X Games has defined action sports—from Tony Hawk's 900 to Shaun White's halfpipe dominance to the rise of BMX and skateboarding as global forces. Over 30 years, it has become more than a competition: it's a cultural touchstone, blending sports, music, fashion, and community. Learn more at www.xgames.com.

ABOUT X GAMES LEAGUE

Launching in 2026, the X Games League (XGL) brings an exciting new extension to the iconic X Games brand as the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports. The League features eight city-based Clubs (four winter XClubs and four summer XClubs) comprised of the top athletes in the world competing for what will become the most coveted trophy in action sports.

For the first time in X Games history, athletes compete in a season and team-based format, allowing for season-long storylines and deeper athlete-fan engagement across broadcast, streaming, live events, and digital platforms. This represents a fundamental shift in the world of action sports as XGL aims to build stronger global presence and regional connections for athletes, teams, fans, and sponsors. The formation of XGL greatly expands compensation opportunities for athletes far beyond existing prize purses, with additional earning potential as part of the league's team model. To learn more, visit xgames.com/xgl/ or follow us on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Monster Energy PR Contacts:

Kim Dresser, [email protected]

[email protected]

X Games PR Contacts:

Lauren Machen, [email protected], 951-764-2290

Alex Hughes, [email protected], 802-279-5256

RCPMK, [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy