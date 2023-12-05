Joget Continues Its Industry Recognition with Inclusion in Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools Report

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., a global innovator in next-generation enterprise application development, is excited to announce industry recognition with its inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools . Being one of only 20 vendors selected for this report, we believe that this recognition is a testament to Joget's dedication to driving digital transformation and optimizing costs through its open source no-code/low-code application development platform.

According to Gartner, BPA tools support organizational goals of digital transformation and cost optimization by automating and monitoring end-to-end business processes. This Market Guide helps enterprise application leaders understand the market's key features, functionality, use cases, trends, and representative vendors.

Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget Inc. states, "Our selection as one of the top 20 vendors in the Gartner Market Guide is a clear indication of our deep-rooted commitment to the evolving needs of the enterprise technology landscape. At Joget, we are continuously striving to bridge the gap between business processes and technological innovation, ensuring that our platform not only meets the current demands of our clients but also positions them for future advancements in automation."

Keeping pace with industry advancements, Joget has updated its platform to include generative AI features , essential in modern business process automation. As Gartner predicts, there will be a significant shift in the use of AI in BPA: by 2025, AI will accelerate process development by 60%, and by 2026, 80% of BPA users will leverage these tools to integrate various business services and APIs.

Joget's presence in the Gartner Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools is more than just an industry accolade; it reaffirms the company's commitment to advancing enterprise application development and automation technologies. As the BPA landscape evolves, Joget continues to lead, fostering innovation and excellence in the field.

Gartner, Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools, By Tim Faith, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, Saikat Ray, Mukul Saha, Varsha Mehta, Tarun Rohilla, Kimihiko Iijima, 23 October 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Joget

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

