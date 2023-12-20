Joget Named a Major Contender in 2023 Low-Code Application Platforms by Everest Group

News provided by

Joget

20 Dec, 2023, 10:14 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., a leader in pioneering next-generation solutions for enterprise application development, is thrilled to announce its designation as a Major Contender in the Everest Group's 2023 Low-Code Application Development Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for evaluating market impact, vision, and capability of technology and services providers. This comprehensive assessment is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide for its impartial analysis of various factors, including vision, functionality, market success, and cost-effectiveness. Service providers also rely on the PEAK Matrix to benchmark their offerings.

In this report, Everest Group analyzed 24 low-code technology providers, including Joget. The Low-Code Application Development Solutions PEAK Matrix® offers an in-depth analysis of each provider, covering their service scope, unique intellectual property, domain investments, and real-world case studies.

"This recognition is a testament to our dedication to continuously evolve our platform, ensuring it meets the dynamic demands of the digital age," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. "Our goal is to empower our customers on their digital transformation journey, helping them maintain a competitive edge. Being named a Major Contender in this industry benchmark not only highlights our platform's robust capabilities but also reaffirms our unwavering focus on delivering real value to our customers."

Joget stands at the forefront of empowering users with its innovative open-source no-code/low-code enterprise application development platform. The platform democratizes app development, making it accessible to business users, low-code developers, and professional developers alike.

By diversifying its portfolio, investing in innovation, and leveraging strategic technology partners, Joget has significantly increased the value delivered to its customers. The company recently expanded its offerings to include blockchain and generative AI solutions, further accelerating the application development journey and enhancing customer experience across various industries.

For more information about Joget and its innovative solutions, please visit www.joget.com.

Media Relations: [email protected].

About Joget

Joget Inc. offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

Visit www.joget.com Follow us on LinkedIn @Joget Inc, X @JogetWorkflow, or Facebook @jogetworkflow. Subscribe to our YouTube @jogetinc.

SOURCE Joget

Also from this source

Joget Continues Its Industry Recognition with Inclusion in Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools Report

Joget Continues Its Industry Recognition with Inclusion in Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools Report

Joget Inc., a global innovator in next-generation enterprise application development, is excited to announce industry recognition with its inclusion...
Hashgraph Application Studio Marks New Era in dApps Development with Community Growth and AI Integration

Hashgraph Application Studio Marks New Era in dApps Development with Community Growth and AI Integration

Following its successful launch, Joget Inc. is excited to announce significant developments and community engagement around its Hashgraph Application ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.