John Cook Appointed VP of Marketing at Consensus, the Leader in Demo Automation for Presales

LEHI, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Sales, Inc. , the leader in demo automation for Presales teams, has appointed John Cook as Vice President of Marketing. John will continue to work with Rex Galbraith, CRO, to lead all marketing efforts for global expansion and product category creation.

John is a longstanding member of the Consensus team. Before being promoted to VP of Marketing, John was the Director of Communications. For the past four years, he's been searching out the brightest thought leaders in the Presales space, conducting original research, and working to elevate the B2B software space through Buyer Enablement. He's the author of the Sales Engineering Compensation & Workload Study .

There's been a rise in focus and support aimed toward Presales in recent years. Consensus has been at the forefront of this surge by helping organizations scale their Presales teams through demo automation and buyer enablement .

John said, "Serving with Consensus has been one of the most intense learning experiences of my life. As a leadership team, we're tackling big targets that are often new to us. I'm very blessed to join consummate professionals that have risen to the challenge every time."

Sales engineering software has been getting attention since G2 released the Presales Software category earlier in 2022, with Consensus consistently ranked #1. Aligning the messaging of the marketing and revenue teams while expanding DEMOFEST sales engineer events will increase brand awareness of Consensus as the leader in demo automation and bolster the company's profitable rapid growth in the increasingly strategic Presales Software product category.

"I'm delighted that John is taking the role as VP of Marketing. John and I were aligned from the first day we met on how we wanted to grow Consensus–through thought leadership and building the Presales community," said Garin Hess, Consensus Founder and CEO. "It's a 'give first' model that has proven to be very successful for us and John's talents, skills, and personality are a perfect fit for this approach."

Consensus has seen 70% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, and recently signed the largest deal in company history at more than $10M USD in total contract value with one of the largest SaaS companies in the world.

Among other milestones, Consensus added Interactive Product Tours to its award-winning Presales Software product suite, and has grown its team to over 170 staff with a strong emphasis on scaling product development.

Sales engineers, solution architects, and sales leadership rely on Consensus demo automation to reduce wasted demos from 50% to 5% and cut average demo wait time from 14 days to on-demand. This leads to shortening sales cycles by as much as 68%. Consensus has achieved remarkable growth through its innovative solution that has been embraced by a blue-chip roster of large enterprise customers including 15 of the largest 30 software companies. Consensus customers rank Consensus #1 in G2 ratings for Presales Software . Learn more about demo automation, buyer enablement, and best practices for scaling Presales at goconsensus.com .

