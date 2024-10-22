John Deere, Trimble Partner to Deliver Advanced Technology Solutions to More Construction Customers Worldwide

Strategic partnership will enable machines equipped with John Deere SmartGrade™ greater access to Trimble technology ecosystem

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble ® (Nasdaq: TRMB) announced today a new strategic relationship with John Deere (NYSE: DE) that will accelerate the innovation and adoption of grade control technology for the construction industry. The availability of the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control technology integrated with the John Deere SmartGrade™ platform will make it easier for John Deere customers around the world to leverage the full benefits of machine control for increased productivity, efficiency and better decision making.

John Deere Logo

For more than a decade, John Deere has offered a Trimble Ready® option on select machines to simplify installation in the aftermarket. With this expanded relationship, select John Deere machines equipped with SmartGrade technology will make Trimble Earthworks available direct from the factory or as a field upgrade. This integration will allow machines equipped with SmartGrade to fit seamlessly into the Trimble technology ecosystem simplifying the ways to connect the office to the field and leverage jobsite data.

"Our mission is to help our customers maximize their productivity and profitability, especially when it comes to incorporating valuable technology solutions into their equipment fleets," said Jerred Pauwels, vice president, earthmoving production systems & engineering, John Deere. "Our partnership with Trimble presents a tremendous opportunity for our customers to access Trimble's advanced technology ecosystem. Paired with the power and performance of the John Deere construction equipment line-up with SmartGrade, our customers will be able to make productivity gains, at the jobsite and beyond."

This collaboration not only enhances jobsite safety and efficiency, but also demonstrates a strong commitment by both companies to promote the adoption of machine control technology in the construction industry. To make adoption seamless for the customer, various purchasing options will be available in the future for John Deere SmartGrade with Trimble Earthworks, including factory direct or field installations, and as part of the Trimble Construction One suite of digital solutions.

Integrating Trimble Earthworks will provide John Deere customers greater access to Trimble's construction technology ecosystem. This approach presents more ways for the customer to elevate their operations by effectively connecting and managing data throughout the design-build-operate lifecycle of construction projects.

"Trimble is committed to making it as easy as possible for civil construction contractors on jobsites all over the world to benefit from the use of machine control technology, regardless of what type of heavy equipment they use," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. "Our Connect & Scale strategy enables smarter operations across digital and physical domains. We are excited to team up with John Deere to advance this mission and better serve their customers' preferred workflows."

About John Deere

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products, including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at https://www.deere.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble