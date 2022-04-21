John Elliott Selects Tulip's Technology to Create a Modern Customer Experience In-Store and Online

John Elliott employs Tulip's unique mobile-first solutions to assist in the brand's growth and evolution as a modern, integrated store.

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Elliott is a luxury fashion retailer who designs and produces apparel and accessories. The LA fashion house selected Tulip's solutions to give customers a more personal and contextual experience online and in-store.

John Elliott was founded in 2012 with the objective to combine functionality and modernism with a unique twist. The brand's momentum has steadily increased since its inception and, with a growing client base, John Elliott was looking for a solution to sustain their class leading customer experience while also integrating their physical and digital stores.

"The John Elliott customers are at the heart of our brand. As we grow, we feel the need to invest in technology to help ensure our customers continue to get the highest quality products and experience with us," said Brendon Gerisch, Chief Commercial Officer. "We felt Tulip was best in class, so partnering with them as the first Shopify integration was exciting. We look forward to the continued partnership ahead."

John Elliott runs its e-commerce site on Shopify. Using Tulip's Shopify Connector, John Elliott was able to get up and running quickly and ensure data synchronizes seamlessly between the two systems— meaning store associates can stay informed and customers get the channel-less experience they expect.

Tulip's world-class clienteling solution allows John Elliott to tailor each interaction with customers based on their 360-degree profile, and assists in providing high-touch, personal connections between the brand and the customer, wherever they're located.

LiveConnect enables John Elliott to facilitate real time connections between associates in-store and customers online using instant chat, live video or social messaging tools like WhatsApp.

"John Elliott's products are functional and modern, something that we try to embody in our solutions as well," said Tulip's CEO, Ali Asaria. "Tulip is proud to be able to share in their vision. Our solutions will help John Elliott effectively manage their growing demand and ensure they continue offering convenience to their modern client base."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

About John Elliott

John Elliott is a modern luxury fashion house located in Los Angeles, California that designs and produces luxury apparel for Men and Women as well as personal accessories. Through the online store, flagship retail locations, and retail partnerships across the globe, John Elliott engages with customers across all touchpoints The brand prides itself on exceptional quality, class leading customer experience, and modern styling.

