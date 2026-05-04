John Hancock Adds to U.S. Sales and Distribution Leadership with Key Appointments, Expands Executive Benefits Business

With decades of combined industry experience, Robert Carney and Jennifer Ortale join John Hancock, reinforcing its commitment to superior distribution and growth

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock today announced the appointments of Robert Carney as Head of Insurance Sales and Distribution and Jennifer Ortale as Head of Executive Benefits.

"Bringing these leaders on reflects our unwavering commitment to our third‑party distribution model and our continued investment in strong leadership that supports our sales partners," said Hector Martinez, Head of Insurance at John Hancock. "Rob and Jennifer bring deep industry expertise and proven leadership that will help us elevate how we serve partners and make it easier, better, and faster to do business with John Hancock."

"These leadership appointments are an important step in supporting our long‑term growth strategy," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "By strengthening our distribution and expanding our presence in high‑potential areas of the market, we're positioning our insurance business to drive growth now and in the future."

Carney brings considerable experience leading high-performing teams and driving growth at large financial services organizations. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding market share, strengthening producer engagement, and scaling next-generation distribution capabilities across the U.S. life insurance business. Prior to joining John Hancock, Carney served as Chief Distribution Officer for Life Insurance, Annuities, and Asset Management at Transamerica, as well as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Transamerica Capital, LLC. Earlier in his career, Carney spent nearly two decades at Truist Insurance Holdings, holding C‑suite roles at CRC Group and Crump Life Insurance Services, helping build and scale one of the nation's largest life insurance distribution platforms.

Ortale is stepping into a newly created role focused on leveraging the Company's innovative John Hancock Vitality solution to expand its Executive Benefits business. She is supporting the company's efforts to diversify and grow its portfolio through unique distribution engagement, product innovation and advisor enablement across the executive benefits marketplace. Ortale brings nearly two decades of experience building and scaling executive benefits businesses, most recently serving as Vice President, Operations – Multi-Life & Executive Benefits at Penn Mutual Life Insurance, with prior leadership roles at Securian Financial, New York Life, and Prudential Financial.

To learn more visit John Hancock's website.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

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Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

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SOURCE John Hancock