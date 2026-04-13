John Hancock Convenes Global Leaders in Longevity for Third Longer. Healthier. Better. Symposium in Boston

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Joins Speaker Lineup of World-Class Researchers, Scientists, Physicians, Athletes and Innovators

New Cardiac Health Support Tools for John Hancock Vitality Members Announced as Heart Disease Remains Top Cause of Death in U.S.

BOSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock kicks off its third Longer. Healthier. Better. Symposium in Boston, convening global leaders across public and private sectors, renowned academics, physicians, health and wellness thought leaders, athletes, and more, for two days to share the latest research and innovations driving the future of longevity.

The Symposium builds on John Hancock's strategic ambition to empower customer health, wealth, and financial well-being, deepening the firm's mission to help customers live longer, healthier, better lives through more comprehensive insurance and wealth planning solutions that support their evolving needs.

"Our industry – arguably more than any other – is uniquely positioned to play a meaningful role in leading the innovative thinking and developing the solutions required to truly help more Americans live longer, healthier, better lives," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "As people live longer, there is a universal need to improve not just how they save for retirement but how they prepare holistically to spend more years in good health. We're proud to host this Symposium in Boston – a hub of longevity innovation – and convene some of the brightest minds envisioning the future of not just how long we live, but how well we live."

Symposium Program Highlights

In addition to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, an impressive lineup of leading academics, scientists, physicians, and athletes, will address breakthroughs in early cancer detection, cognitive longevity, stem cell research, and nutrition science. Program highlights include:

Early detection at scale: Prenuvo CEO Andrew Lacy will discuss whole-body screening and cancer detection; others, including Dr. John Osborne of Clear Cardio, will explore how we can integrate leading-edge early detection technology into mainstream care.

Prenuvo CEO Andrew Lacy will discuss whole-body screening and cancer detection; others, including Dr. John Osborne of Clear Cardio, will explore how we can integrate leading-edge early detection technology into mainstream care. AI-driven breakthroughs: Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee will cover how AI is moving medicine from symptom management to curative intent, including immune cell design and genetic disease intervention.

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee will cover how AI is moving medicine from symptom management to curative intent, including immune cell design and genetic disease intervention. The GLP-1 inflection point: Dr. Giles Yeo and Dr. Ian Smith will explore the science of appetite, the evolving nutrition landscape, and the societal forces influencing how individuals navigate health and weight today.

Dr. Giles Yeo and Dr. Ian Smith will explore the science of appetite, the evolving nutrition landscape, and the societal forces influencing how individuals navigate health and weight today. Predictive care via wearables: Oura CEO Tom Hale will discuss remote monitoring, data transparency and building trust in AI-enabled care.

"It's an honor to join John Hancock alongside world-renowned health and longevity experts here in our home state of Massachusetts," said Governor Maura Healey. "The topics being discussed over the course of this Symposium are critical to both our communities and society at large. I'm excited to share the stage with – and even more so hear from – the brilliant minds leading the science and research that will help more people live longer, healthier, better lives."

New Heart Health Offerings

John Hancock is increasing its focus on cardiac health with new offerings for John Hancock Vitality members announced today at the Symposium. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in America, responsible for approximately 1 in every 5 deaths annually. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or obesity. Key prevention includes healthy eating, regular exercise, smoking cessation, and stress management – all focus areas of the John Hancock Vitality Program, which for over 10 years has provided customers with education, tools, incentives and rewards for the everyday things they do to help improve their long-term health.

While prevention efforts are critical to helping prevent heart health-related events, having proper tools in the home can make a profound difference in outcomes, as data shows 70 percent of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the home. As part of John Hancock's ongoing commitment to offer customers access to tools and technology to help them live longer, healthier, better lives, the newly announced heart health offerings for John Hancock Vitality members include:

At-Home Defibrillators: Access to discounted in-home Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) from GoRescue. AEDs can increase survivability of in-home sudden cardiac arrests by 40 to 70 percent. 1

Access to discounted in-home Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) from GoRescue. AEDs can increase survivability of in-home sudden cardiac arrests by 40 to 70 percent. Blood Pressure Monitors: Access to a special offer on the Index™ BPM Smart Blood Pressure Monitor2 from Garmin. Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and self-monitoring can help save lives and reduce health care costs.

To learn more about the John Hancock Vitality Program visit www.johnhancock.com.



1 Discounted access to the AED products and services offered by GoRescue are only available to registered John Hancock Vitality members who have completed the Vitality Health Review (VHR) for the current program year. The offer of discounted access to the AEDs provided by GoRescue is subject to change and is not currently available in all states. John Hancock is not an affiliate of Go Rescue. The AED products and services are provided by GoRescue directly to the John Hancock Vitality member. John Hancock does not provide medical advice, is not involved in the products or services provided by GoRescue and is not responsible for the accuracy or performance of such products or services.

2 See Instructions for Use. Index BPM is a stand-alone medical device that measures and displays blood pressure and pulse rate. Index BPM is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and it is not intended for use by children under the age of 18. Index BPM is not available in all regions; see availability."

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy. To be eligible to earn rewards and discounts by participating in the Vitality program, the insured must register for Vitality and in most instances also complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR).

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

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