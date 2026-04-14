John Hancock Introduces Personalized Longevity Preparedness Tool to Help Consumers Understand Readiness for Longer Lifespans

As Americans Live Longer, New Tool Generates Personalized Scores and Actionable Insights Across Eight Critical Domains for a Longer, Healthier, Better Life

Interactive Tool Builds on Inaugural Longevity Preparedness Index Launched in 2025 Which Set National Benchmarks for Readiness to Thrive in Older Age

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today at its Longer. Healthier. Better. Symposium in Boston, which brings together global leaders across public and private sectors to share the latest research and innovations driving the future of longevity, John Hancock unveiled a first-of-its-kind personalized longevity preparedness assessment tool in collaboration with the MIT AgeLab. The new tool helps individuals understand how well prepared they are to thrive as they age and provides actionable insights that can improve their preparedness based on scores across eight domains: health, finance, care, home, daily activities, community, life transitions, and social connection.

As the US population aged 65+ is projected to surge from 58 to 82 million by 2050, the new interactive tool builds on John Hancock and MIT AgeLab's inaugural Longevity Preparedness Index,1 which established national benchmarks for US adults' preparedness to thrive as they age. On average, US adults scored 60 out of 100 in overall preparedness, revealing significant room for improvement in areas such as care, housing, health, and financial readiness. The new personalized assessment tool transforms this research into an engaging, insightful and actionable experience for consumers and advances John Hancock's strategic ambition to empower customer health, wealth, and financial well-being.

"Longevity isn't just about more years lived; it's about how well prepared we are to live them. We first launched the Longevity Preparedness Index as a way to start a new conversation around preparedness – beyond the usual focus on health and wealth," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO, John Hancock. "Giving people access to their own longevity preparedness scores sparks self-reflection, and ideally action, for a better future. With this new tool, we're equipping individuals – and financial professionals alike – with useful, personalized insights that can guide better planning, deeper conversations, and more informed decision-making for a longer, healthier, better life."

The new tool, available at www.johnhancock.com/readyforbetter, invites adults to assess their personal longevity preparedness by answering a short series of questions across the eight domains. Upon completion, participants receive personalized longevity preparedness scores – an overall score and domain-specific scores – on a scale of zero to 100, where higher scores indicate higher levels of preparedness. Participants will also receive actionable insights to help them take meaningful steps to strengthen their readiness for later life – whether that's focusing on financial planning, bolstering social connections, or addressing future care needs.

"The Longevity Preparedness Index was designed to highlight the many elements that contribute to a life well lived – not just more years, but better years," said Dr. Joseph Coughlin, Founder and Director of the MIT AgeLab. "By giving people access to their own longevity preparedness score, we can empower them to understand their strengths and gaps, and to take tangible steps toward greater readiness. Research is most valuable when it drives informed action, and this tool is designed to support that goal."

In addition to empowering consumers to leverage this tool for their own planning, and with friends and family, it is also expected to become a helpful resource for financial professionals, who can use the tool to deepen client conversations around longevity risk and opportunity, help align long-term planning goals with personal readiness, and identify next steps tailored to each client's needs.

"This is more than a planning tool—it's a resource that can help translate insights into real-world decision-making" said Wayne Park, CEO, Manulife John Hancock Retirement. "It's a powerful catalyst for holistic planning conversations, helping individuals prepare for longevity with confidence and clarity."

The new tool is now live and available at www.johnhancock.com/readyforbetter.

1 Longevity Preparedness Index Methodology: Data for the Longevity Preparedness Index were collected by NORC at the University of Chicago from their AmeriSpeak Panel, a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the US household population. Surveys were conducted online and by phone in English between May 14 and June 5, 2025; median survey completion time was approximately 25 minutes. The final sample was comprised of 1,307 Americans, aged 18 and up, with oversamples of Non-Hispanic Black panelists, Hispanic panelists, and Non-Hispanic Asian American and Pacific Islander panelists to ensure adequate sample size for sub-group analysis. During analysis, survey responses were weighted to represent the US population. LPI scores can range from 0 (not at all prepared for longevity) to 100 (completely prepared for longevity). The overall LPI is composed of 8 domains. Each domain captures positive behaviors toward longevity preparedness and awareness of the importance of a domain. Domain scores are each calculated independently and can range from 0 to 100. All eight domain scores are averaged to calculate an overall LPI score. The Longevity Preparedness Index was developed in collaboration with MIT Age Lab and funded by John Hancock. John Hancock provided financial support for the research but did not influence the findings, methodology, or conclusions. John Hancock is not affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) AgeLab, and neither is responsible for the liabilities of the other.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Disclosure:

This material is not an endorsement of any particular product, service or organization; nor is it intended to provide financial, investment, insurance, or health advice. It is intended to promote awareness and is for educational purposes only. This material and your Longevity Preparedness Index Score are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. Results are general in nature and do not account for your specific financial, health, or personal circumstances. You should not solely rely on score results when making decisions regarding future preparations and should independently evaluate your options and circumstances before taking any action.

John Hancock products and services are not marketed to or intended for use by minors. We do not knowingly collect personal information online from anyone under the age of 18. As stated in our Privacy Policy, by using our Websites or Apps, you represent that you are 18 years of age or older. No one under 18 years of age should use our Websites or Apps.

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