John Knowles Buckner, PhD, Recognized for Excellence in Investment

Dr. Buckner is an accomplished investor with over four decades of experience. In a change of pace from the past, Dr. Buckner recently entered the fields of marketing automation and e-commerce with a lead investment in Pica9, Inc. and founding memberships in Music Meme, LLC and Organic Soda Pops, LLC. Small but rapidly growing, these investments can be followed at the .com URLs: CampaignDrive, rockerteeshirts, and organicsodapops, respectively.

Prior to these investments, Dr. Buckner was active as the chair of Bohdan Automation, Inc., in Illinois and Pensco Pension Services, Inc., in California. The vice chair and chief financial officer for the Control Data Corp. in Minneapolis from 1986 to 1989, he previously held the same or similar roles with Waters Associates, Inc., EG&G, Inc. and Prime Computer, Inc., between 1975 and 1986. Earlier in his career, Dr. Buckner held leadership roles with a number of other companies, including Eastern Gas and Fuel Associates and EG&G, Inc.

Dr. Buckner is especially proud to have led Control Data's restructuring in the late 1980's, which culminated in the Initial Public Offering of Commercial Credit Company. At the time, it was the second largest IPO in history. Commercial Credit under Sandy Weill ultimately became CitiGroup, Inc. Dr. Buckner feels blessed to have experienced many exceptional mentors and colleagues, including Robert Weinig, the CFO of Eastern Gas and Fuel Associates and Frank Zenie the president of Waters Associates. Mssrs Weinig and Zenie were key to Dr. Buckner's transition from science and engineering to finance and investing.

Initially unsure about what to major in during his college years, Dr. Buckner ultimately decided to pursue nuclear engineering. First earning a Bachelor of Arts from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in 1958, he went on to obtain a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge in 1960 and a Doctor of Philosophy in nuclear engineering from Stanford University in California in 1965. Eventually deciding to move away from engineering and toward executive work, Dr. Buckner graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1974.

For excellence in his career, Dr. Buckner has received a number of honors and accolades. Notably, he was twice a special fellow of nuclear science and engineering with the United States Atomic Energy Commission, first in 1959 and again between 1962 and 1965. He has also been elected to Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society, and the Phi Beta Kappa Society. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Buckner has previously been featured in multiple editions of Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the West.

Born to Ernest Godfrey Buckner and Mary Helen Knowles in Springfield, Missouri, Dr. Buckner has been happily married to his wife, Lorraine Catherine Anderson, since 1962. He is also the proud father of two children and a grandfather to four wonderful grandchildren. His son, John, is a successful businessman in his own right, having founded and sold a substantial consulting business before the age of 40. Additionally, his daughter, Allison, recently returned to school and now works as a graphic designer for a marketing automation company. Considering family life to be incredibly important, Dr. Buckner is very grateful for the support his family has provided him over the years.

