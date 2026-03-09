Torridon Group Announces Expansion of Advisory Services for Government Contractors, Partners with Dorsai LLC

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Group LLC is pleased to announce an expansion of its strategic consulting services for government contractors in partnership with Dorsai LLC. These services will help solve strategy, technology, and market entry questions, and preferably avoid, disruptive financial problems, spanning all types of federal government acquisition and subsequent contract oversight, management and compliance processes. As part of this strategic partnership, three members of Dorsai LLC will formally become advisors to Torridon Group, including Matthew Keegan, Founder & CEO of Dorsai LLC, Ronald (Ron) Godlewski, Chief Technology Officer, and William (Bill) Keating, Chief Risk Officer.

As some of the most seasoned experts in the field of government strategy, contract and regulatory risk management, Keegan, Godlewski and Keating bring a wealth of knowledge to the Group, further expanding their service areas with practical, cost-effective solutions that withstand scrutiny. Some of the new service areas include strategy, innovation, market entry, negotiated procurements, commercial contracting, Federal Supply schedules, grants, OTAs, cooperative agreements and more.

"Partnering with Matt, Ron and Bill was a natural next step for the Group as we continue to strengthen and expand our capabilities for clients navigating the federal landscape" said former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone. "Torridon has established itself as a trusted hub of insight into the inner workings of government, and Dorsai's expertise will further enhance our ability to deliver world-class service to those seeking to work effectively and compliantly with federal agencies."

"While strategy sets the horizon, it is the underpinning technical precision and contracting mastery that chart the course. By uniting Torridon's strategic and legal counsel with Dorsai's deep-technical, strategic, operational, and government contractual expertise, we can assist clients in navigating toward the future of US national security, and the needs of our warfighters," said Matthew Keegan.

Matthew Keegan is the Founder & CEO of Dorsai LLC and a senior executive with nearly 40 years of experience advising private equity, start-ups, and national security–focused organizations on strategy, technology innovation, governance, and artificial intelligence adoption. He spent 18 years at Leonardo Electronics Inc., retiring in 2024 after serving as President & CEO for six years. One of the company's original U.S. employees after joining from IBM in 2006, he previously held senior leadership roles including Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief of Staff, and head of Product Innovation and Mission Assurance. During his tenure, he was awarded three patents in laser, electronic warfare, and unmanned vehicle technologies, championed enterprise AI integration, and established a Board-level ethics committee overseeing AI initiatives, while serving for more than a decade as Board Secretary and the longest-standing Officer/Director.

Ronald (Ron) Godlewski serves as Chief Technology Officer of Dorsai LLC, advising private equity, start-ups, and national security–focused organizations on advanced technology strategy, systems innovation, and artificial intelligence adoption. With more than 40 years in aerospace and defense, he brings deep expertise in engineering leadership, emerging technologies, and complex program execution. Most recently, he led the development and flight testing of an AI-enabled airborne sensor capability for Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar systems, now integrated into a production flight radar platform. Previously, Ron served as CTO of Leonardo Electronics US, overseeing the integration of advanced technologies across radar, directed energy, and avionics systems, and as Senior Vice President of Business Development, leading major capture efforts for air platforms and next-generation defense programs. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Steiner eOptics, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Lockheed Martin, as well as founding a venture-backed technology start-up. He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Villanova University, an MBA in Global Business Management, and is the holder of a U.S. patent for remote sensor data retrieval technology.

William (Bill) Keating is a seasoned CPA and senior executive with more than 40 years of experience in government contract accounting, compliance, and regulatory risk management. He began his career as an auditor with the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) and the GSA Office of Inspector General, building a strong foundation in federal oversight and audit scrutiny. He later served as Partner and National Practice Leader at KPMG, advising global companies including GE and Siemens on Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), indirect rate structures, and federal compliance matters, and went on to lead and expand government contractor advisory practices at PwC, BDO, Baker Tilly, Navigant Consulting, and Capital Edge Consulting. Widely recognized for his expertise in FAR, DFARS, CAS, TINA, DFARS business systems, and DCAA/DCMA audit readiness, Bill most recently served as Senior Director of Contracts and Compliance at Leonardo Electronics US Inc., where he oversaw government accounting compliance across U.S. operations, embedded CAS/FAR controls into a full ERP system implementation, and provided executive financial oversight as interim CFO and Board Member. He is a published author and instructor on government contracting compliance and an active member of leading public contract and defense industry associations.

Torridon Group LLC is a strategic advisory firm that partners with leading corporations, investment firms, and industry executives to navigate complex business landscapes, unlock new growth opportunities, and drive long-term value creation. The firm provides deep expertise in corporate strategy, capital allocation, risk management, and operational transformation, helping clients strengthen their competitive position in an evolving global market.

SOURCE Torridon Law PLLC