John Moon Appointed President of Impact Climate Technologies

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Moon as president, effective immediately. Moon brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, with a proven track record of transforming organizations to meet evolving market needs.

Most recently, Moon served as senior vice president of customer and business solutions at Daikin Applied Americas, where he was instrumental in shifting the company from a product-centric approach to a solutions-driven organization. His tenure at Daikin spanned nearly 16 years, where he held key leadership roles, including vice president and general manager of the East Division and general manager. In these roles, Moon successfully led operational growth, strengthened customer relationships, and drove innovation across business units.

Prior to Daikin, Moon spent nearly five years at Johnson Controls, serving as director and regional sales manager for major projects. His experience has consistently centered on driving customer-focused solutions, optimizing business operations, and delivering measurable results.

"John's extensive experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate at ICT," said Mike Shea, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "His ability to develop transformative strategies aligns perfectly with our mission to provide customized solutions for complex HVAC challenges."

In his role as president, Moon will oversee company operations and strategic growth initiatives, ensuring ICT continues to deliver innovative solutions and drive business excellence.

Impact Climate Technologies is a leading HVAC solutions provider dedicated to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. With a commitment to preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT ensures the growth and success of its partners through access to assets, operational and sales assistance, and resources. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com.

