John Muir Health First in Northern California to Offer LungVision™ AI-Driven Imaging for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

CONCORD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Muir Health in Concord, California has become the first hospital in Northern California to deploy Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ AI-driven, imaging system that enhances the ability of physicians to diagnose lung cancer at an earlier stage and facilitates diagnosis and treatment of a lung cancer patient in a single sitting or "single-anesthesia event."

Traditionally, when a patient is diagnosed with a suspicious lung nodule, they are referred to an interventional pulmonologist who performs a lung biopsy to confirm or rule out cancer. If the lung nodule is indeed cancer, patients may often wait weeks or even months before they proceed to receive treatment.

LungVision™ leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform any C-arm into a real-time intraoperative CT imaging platform. This enables physicians to see exactly where the nodule is during the biopsy procedure and provides the critical image-guidance they need to accurately navigate to the nodule, biopsy, and, if the nodule is determined to be early-stage lung cancer, allows the surgical team to mark the nodule with dye and then proceed to remove the cancer via a lung resection all in one continuous procedure while the patient is still asleep.

"The worst outcome for a patient is for me not be able to definitively diagnose whether they have cancer," says Dr. Wilson Tsai, Director of the Thoracic Program at John Muir Health. "It takes an emotional toll on them both from the uncertainty and knowing there is a possibility of needing to undergo another procedure in pursuit of a diagnosis. By utilizing LungVision™ real-time imaging with robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, not only are we accessing every technology we have at our disposal to maximize the likelihood of a diagnosis for our patients, but we have the capability to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer patients in one anesthetic event. The combination of innovations in both medical technology and how we approach lung cancer has enabled us to elevate patient care across the board from diagnosis to treatment."

About John Muir Health

A leader in health care in the San Francisco Bay Area, John Muir Health is a not-for-profit integrated system of doctors, hospitals and other services committed to providing the highest quality patient care to their patients every day through the contributions of our physicians, employees and volunteers.

John Muir Health includes two of the largest medical centers in Contra Costa County: John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center, a 554-licensed bed medical center that serves as Contra Costa County's only designated trauma center; and John Muir Health Concord Medical Center, a 244-licensed bed medical center in Concord. Together, they are recognized as preeminent centers for neurosciences, orthopedics, cancer care, cardiovascular care and high-risk obstetrics.

Visit https://www.johnmuirhealth.com/ to learn more.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

