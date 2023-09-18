John S. Moody Jr. Named to the 2023 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers

News provided by

Moody Law Group PLLC

18 Sep, 2023, 18:34 ET

Commercial real estate lawyer selected to legal guide for 11th consecutive year

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Law Group founder John S. Moody Jr. has been named for an 11th consecutive year to Texas Super Lawyers, a highly regarded legal listing that recognizes the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

Mr. Moody, who was honored for his work in real estate law, is board certified in commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has experience representing developers, owners, financial institutions, families and private equity firms. He is also a regular commentator on real estate matters in Houston, often hosting panels about the city's investment market.

"I am thankful to be honored another year," said Mr. Moody. "Texas is home to incredible real estate legal talent. To receive this honor from my peers is really special, and I believe it is also a nod to our firm and the hard work this team of lawyers puts in for our clients."

Moody Law Group is well-versed in legal matters related to commercial or industrial real estate development such as leasing, loans, sales and acquisitions. The firm is regularly called upon to provide strategic perspectives on real estate interests, holdings or disputes, whether it's a business-oriented analysis or active support during litigation or mediation. 

The 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters-owned publication, will be published online at superlawyers.com and in the fall edition of Texas Monthly. 

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:  
Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com

Media Contact:     
April Arias     
800-559-4534      
[email protected]

SOURCE Moody Law Group PLLC

Also from this source

Five Moody Law Group Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers in America for 2024

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.