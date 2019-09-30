John Sheehan Promoted to Senior Vice President of B2B Channel Sales at Sharp Electronics Corporation

John is a B2B industry veteran. Prior to Sharp, he led sales and marketing organizations at both LG Electronics and NEC Display Solutions. He has proven successful in creating and implementing sales strategies, increasing marketing ROI and driving revenue growth. John joined Sharp in 2013 to lead its professional AV and IT channel sales teams. After considerable success, his role was expanded in 2017 to include responsibility for the document business channel sales in the U.S.

The promotion is in recognition of John's outstanding leadership in driving the growth of Sharp's channel business. John will lead Sharp's document channel and professional AV B2B regional dealer sales teams, government account sales teams and field service, solutions and training teams as the business continues to evolve into an integrated smart office.

"After assuming the sales leadership role, John made an immediate impact on the business that has triggered outstanding market share growth," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We are excited to recognize his contributions and look forward to his continued success."

"As Sharp continues to build on a great team and culture, it has been my honor to be part of the success," said John Sheehan, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales. "I am able to interact daily with a great organization as well as work with the best customers in the industry. I look forward to being part of Sharp's continued success and growing leadership in the smart office."

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including MX Series multifunction printer (MFP) systems, professional and commercial displays.

Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

