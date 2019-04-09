John Sydnor Joins The Shipyard as Chief Growth Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Shipyard proudly announces the addition of John Sydnor as its Chief Growth Officer. Sydnor's charge, which his background uniquely prepares him for, is maximizing sales, profits, market share, and stakeholder value for the company.

The Shipyard's CEO Rick Milenthal comments: "We're delighted to welcome John to our leadership team and believe his proven background in leading companies successfully through periods of rapid growth is a perfect fit for us."

Before joining The Shipyard, Sydnor led efforts in data analytics, predictive modeling, numerically intensive computing applications, digital asset management, digital transformation and consulting for companies including IBM, Oracle, Apple Computer, Publicis, Morgan Stanley and other emerging firms. He also has extensive financial experience in investment banking, wealth management including a leadership position at a hedge fund and private equity firm.

"We were impressed by John's track-record in creating new sales and marketing teams, as well as his experience in creating go-to-market strategies and execution plans for both early stage startups and Fortune 20 companies. He intimately understands what an entrepreneurial-minded company like ours needs to do to grow, while anticipating what our industry leading clients need and expect from us," notes The Shipyard's Chief Operating Officer Todd Cameron.

Sydnor personifies The Shipyard's commitment to both the rigor of data science as well as big ideas and creative vision. As he points out, "The Shipyard has the capacity and vision to help companies better aggregate customer data and turn it into a creative, data-driven marketing and programmatic media strategy. This 'Marketing Engineering' approach is the way of the future and driving communication in a way that is personal, resonates, and provides meaningful lift. I'm excited to be here to help deliver that vision."

About The Shipyard :

The Shipyard is a leading, independent marketing consultancy and the world's first "marketing engineering" firm. The company was founded in 2013 by industry veteran Rick Milenthal, who was CEO of the leading national digital agency, Engauge, now a part of Publicis Groupe.

