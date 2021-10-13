John Wayne On-Screen Revolver Sells for Over Half Million Dollars

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolver owned by John Wayne and used by the Western star in several movies recently sold for $517,500 at Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC). The Colt six-gun initially received a significantly lower estimate by the auction company, but after establishing direct provenance, interest grew quickly among collectors.

John Wayne Colt Revolver

The Colt Single Action Army revolver can be seen used by Wayne in such films as True Grit, Rooster Cogburn, and The Cowboys, among others. Included with the revolver was Wayne's holster rig, numerous authenticating documents, and a 1972 copy of Life Magazine with Wayne on the cover wearing both the rig and gun.

"The collectibles market has been experiencing tremendous growth in several genres," commented RIAC President Kevin Hogan. "When you combine two of those genres, Hollywood memorabilia and collector firearms, it can really invite some heated competition. We're very pleased for our consignor and thrilled that our buyers trust us to authenticate these fantastic items."

WATCH JOHN WAYNE'S REVOLVER SELL AT AUCTION

Growth in the collector arms market continues to mirror the high sales numbers seen in the retail sector. The auction in which Wayne's Colt revolver was offered was added to RIAC's calendar to meet growing demand. The 3-day event contained more than 7,000 collector firearms plus military artifacts, accessories, artwork, and realized over $8 million.

Image available for download here.

About Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consisting of two buildings, hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand dollar item or one million. For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact:

Jackie Dadas-Kraper

248.842.0597

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company