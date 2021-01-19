John Young Joins Barings as Chief Data Scientist

John has more than 20 years of experience building new teams, capabilities and services across multiple industries with a strong base in distributed systems, parallel computing, and data monetization. He brings deep expertise in data mining, behavioral targeting, analytic systems, machine learning algorithms, and business intelligence.

He joins Barings from C2FO, a working capital marketplace that matches the cash flow needs of buyers and suppliers, where he was Chief Data and Scientific Officer. While there, John built and deployed a cloud-based global data platform to give customer-facing teams a unified analytics view. Previously, he was VP of Advanced Engineering and Data Science for DST where his team improved the effectiveness of customer targeting and marketing, resulting in increased product and service usage. "I'm looking forward to joining Steve and his team at Barings to deliver the unique insights that clients and internal operating teams increasingly expect," said John.

John has a PhD from the University of Northern Colorado, receiving his Doctorate in Applied Statistics & Research Methodology. He lives with his family in Kansas City, MO.

About Barings

Barings is a $354+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

