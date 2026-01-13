Johnathan Woodside Named Executive Vice President of Gresham Smith's Building Engineering Market

Woodside to Lead the Market's Overall Strategy and Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a leading architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm with $355 million in annual gross revenue, is proud to announce that Johnathan Woodside, P.E., CxA, C.E.M., has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Building Engineering market. In this role, Woodside will focus on strengthening client relationships and growing the firm's Building Engineering services.

Johnathan Woodside; Executive Vice President, Building Engineering

Woodside joined Gresham Smith in 2007 and brings nearly two decades of experience in mechanical engineering, energy and sustainability, and winning work as a Project Executive. He has helped grow the firm's commissioning practice into a thriving operation, and his portfolio spans a wide range of project types, including battery plants, higher-education institutions, healthcare facilities, office buildings, public spaces and federal facilities.

"Johnathan's deep technical expertise, client-first mindset and proven ability to build high-performing teams make him the right leader to guide the future growth of our Building Engineering market," said Rodney Chester, Gresham Smith CEO and Board Chair. "His focus on integration and innovation will strengthen our capabilities across the firm and position us for sustained growth."

Woodside was named a Gresham Smith owner in 2020 and was honored that same year as one of Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine's "40 Under 40" for his contributions to the industry and commitment to continuous improvement.

"I'm honored to step into this role and focus on growing our services and deepening client partnerships," said Woodside. "Having built my career at Gresham Smith, I've seen how strong teams, discipline and curiosity produce meaningful results, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our talented team to deliver value to our clients."

Beyond his work at Gresham Smith, Woodside is active in his community and profession. He is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and previously served on the Metro Nashville Fire and Building Code Appeals Board. He also served on the board of Rocketown, a nonprofit youth outreach center in Nashville.

Woodside holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee State University and a Master of Business Administration from Tennessee Technological University.

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing a full suite of solutions to private- and public-sector clients. With $355 million in annual gross revenue and 27 offices throughout the United States, we operate across eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment.

Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and repeatedly listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity.

Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

SOURCE Gresham Smith