JOHNNIE WALKER AND LUXURY SKIWEAR BRAND PERFECT MOMENT LAUNCH JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL ICE CHALET - THE PERFECT ACCESSORY TO MARK YOUR ARRIVAL AT LUXURY APRÈS SKI - THROUGH A CAMPAIGN STARRING PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

The new Johnnie Walker expression sees the whisky brand's iconic square shape meet Perfect Moment's bold star logo and houndstooth pattern, in a striking deep blue bottle and a bespoke bottle bag that transforms into a stylish, reversible crossbody bag, after removing the bottle. To celebrate the partnership, Perfect Moment is launching the capsule skiwear collection for both women and men, featuring coordinating designs, which has been inspired by the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet design.

Speaking of the collaboration, actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says: "The quintessential après-ski moment embodies the fusion of great fashion and good friends, ideally accompanied by an exceptional drink. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet captures this essence perfectly, with a nod to the freshness of the mountains and a crossbody bag that looks as good on the snowy slopes as it does by the fireside."

Building on Johnnie Walker Blue Label's commitment to partnering with luxury pioneers who shape culture through their craft, Perfect Moment, founded in Chamonix in 1984, is a high-performance, luxury skiwear brand that combines technical excellence with fashion-forward designs. A favorite on the slopes among many celebrity fans, Perfect Moment transitions effortlessly from the slopes to the city, the beach, and back again. Crafted from a new liquid blue and silver fabric, the new collection is inspired by the magic of the 'blue hour'.

Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder & Creative Director at Perfect Moment, added: "I'm thrilled to unveil our collaboration with Johnnie Walker for the Blue Label Ice Chalet bottle and Perfect Moment bag. Our goal was to capture the essence of the après-ski experience with a focus on luxury and meticulous attention to detail. Staying true to our brand's DNA, we've highlighted our iconic North star motif, our brand's icon. This collaboration embodies the spirit of creating memorable moments, seamlessly transitioning from the slopes to the city, and reflecting the evolution of Perfect Moment as a leader in fashion-forward, high-performance design."

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an icon of modern luxury, handcrafted in small batches using skills and techniques reserved only for whiskies of the highest quality, to guarantee exceptional depth of flavor. Inspired by après-ski with friends, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet blends whiskies from distilleries at the highest elevations in Scotland, creating a velvety-smooth blend that evokes salted honey, cacao, and soft malt characters.

João Matos, Johnnie Walker's Global Marketing and Innovation Director adds: "Luxury Après Ski has surged in popularity in recent years*, marking a transition from slopes to socializing that has opened the door to a new occasion. These moments already feel special, but we wanted to elevate them further by creating a Scotch whisky specifically blended to be enjoyed during 'Blue Hour'. Collaborating with Perfect Moment and Priyanka has enabled us to perfectly blend the worlds of Après Ski and fashion to create an unmatched luxury experience."

The new limited release will be showcased at a series of global events, starting with a launch in London and New York in October, with consumer experiences opening in January in key luxury Après Ski locations.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet and crossbody bag will be available to buy both online and in select stores globally from October 14th 2024.

*The global ski market, which includes Après Ski was valued at approximately $12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to continue its expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2024 to 2032 (Mark Wide Research).

Johnnie Walker is the world's number 1 Scotch Whisky brand* (IWSR 2023) & the world's number one International Spirits Brand* (IWSR 2023 Relative Market Share), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavor and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Blonde, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 22 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2023). Johnnie Walker is also the number one best-selling Scotch and number one trending Scotch (Drinks International, 2024).

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's, Smirnoff and Cîroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Founded in 1984, in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment Ltd . (NYSE American: PMNT) is a high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, resulting in pieces that transition effortlessly from the slopes to the city, the beach and back again.

Initially the vision of professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, in the pursuit of every athlete's dream 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010 British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, as such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

