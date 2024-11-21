JOHNNIE WALKER RENEWS SUCCESSFUL LUNAR NEW YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH VISIONARY ARTIST JAMES JEAN

The vivid design for the Year of the Snake features an innovative and dynamic interpretation of 2025's Zodiac animal and marks an extension of the collaboration between Johnnie Walker and James Jean, following last year's hugely popular design for the Year of the Dragon. His new design for 2025 symbolizes an auspicious ambition for constant progression and self-reinvention, reflecting the values at the heart of Johnnie Walker.

Regarded by many as the most enigmatic of all Zodiac animals, the snake is renowned for the ability to renew itself. Reimagined by Jean, three snakes representing three attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition, are surrounded by blooming flowers, shedding their skins to embrace the next chapter in life.

Just as Johnnie Walker Blue Label keeps evolving and transforming over the course of its history, the Year of the Snake symbolizes the courage and agility needed to shape a promising, new future. This limited edition design pays homage to the traditions of Lunar New Year but adds a future-facing design twist.

James Jean says: "I portrayed the snake shedding its skin to represent the idea of renewal and growth. The three snakes symbolize the attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition, while also representing the past, present, and future. The snakes are constantly growing, transforming, and adapting to changing conditions."

Born in Taipei and raised in New Jersey, James, who attended the School of Visual Arts in New York, adds: "With Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year, we wanted to create a snake that felt different, new and innovative - respect for the past but also looking into the future with optimism; in the same way that Johnnie Walker stands for progress through that incredible Keep Walking spirit."

Renowned for his ability to work across multiple genres with an imaginative and multifaceted approach to image making, Jean fuses contemporary subjects with aesthetic techniques inspired by traditional Chinese scroll paintings, Japanese woodblock prints, and Renaissance-style portraiture.

Currently living in Los Angeles, Jean, sought inspiration for his designs from the layers of incredible flavor that Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker and her team bring to Johnnie Walker Blue Label - a whisky made using some of the rarest whiskies from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of maturing Scotch, including some irreplaceable casks sourced from long-closed 'ghost' distilleries.

"It has become a cherished tradition over the past 13 years for Johnnie Walker to release an annual Lunar New Year Blue Label bottle, a custom that has become an integral part of so many people's celebrations as they gather, gift, and savor. As these traditions are passed down through generations, we're honored to play a role in making each Lunar New Year even more memorable year after year," said Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker, Diageo North America.

"This year, we're proud to showcase the stunning artistry of James Jean for the Year of the Snake, blending Johnnie Walker's defiantly optimistic 'Keep Walking' message with the timeless traditions of the season. We're excited to continue being part of these special celebrations and look forward to sharing more with our fans this January."

James Jean also designed incredible illustrations for the Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 Year Old Limited Edition Design. Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year Limited Edition Designs are available in selected markets globally.

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number 1 Scotch Whisky brand* (IWSR 2023) & the world's number one International Spirits Brand* (IWSR 2023 Relative Market Share), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Blonde, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 22 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2023). Johnnie Walker is also the number one best-selling Scotch and number one trending Scotch (Drinks International, 2024).

*By RSV 2023

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

1 IWSR 2023

SOURCE Diageo