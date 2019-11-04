Johnnie Walker, The World's Number One Scotch Whisky, Unveils Vibrant New Look For Iconic Keep Walking Campaign

Within the new campaign, created by Anomaly, Johnnie Walker comes to life through a bold new visual identity that celebrates the sensorial dynamism of its blends, conveys a range of cocktails and occasions, and breaks down traditional Scotch conventions creating a desire to discover and explore the brand in a whole new way. As people continue seeking new experiences, Blended Scotch Whisky has become a more vibrant and exciting category for discovery, with Johnnie Walker itself seeing a 9% net sales growth in North America in Fiscal 19 (reported net sales).

"We are extremely proud to usher in a new era for Johnnie Walker fueled by a dynamic visual identity that is rooted in presenting our products and liquids in a way that creates real desire to explore a new world of experiences available within Scotch," shared Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Whiskies, Diageo North America. "We are excited for more people to discover the experiences possible within our portfolio, that represent the attitudes of our drinker – always in motion, constantly exploring and experimenting, pushing boundaries, in order to taste more out of life.

The new Keep Walking creative unleashes the traditional Johnnie Walker icon in eyecatching patterns and brilliant colors. With strategic placement in cities across the U.S., the campaign showcases popular local cocktails in close proximity to where consumers 21+ can enjoy those same featured drinks. Through a reimagined view of the Johnnie Walker bottle, the campaign visuals are literally flipping Scotch whisky on its head.

In addition to revealing a fresh visual identity, the brand will welcome more people of legal drinking age into the world of Johnnie Walker through a new brand experience developed with experiential agency Giant Spoon. The immersive activation is a contemporary take on the original John Walker & Sons grocer, where the whisky now known as Johnnie Walker was created nearly 200 years ago.

First introduced to whisky and food fans at The New York Times Food Festival this October, the Johnnie Walker Cocktail Grocer experience features localized food offerings and creative cocktail serves. The cocktail experience will show up at cultural events across the country, including Tropicalia Festival, Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON LA, Tribeca Film Festival, and more.

To celebrate those who are stretching boundaries in culture, Johnnie Walker continues to support partners, like Chicano Batman, the Latino indie rock band inspiring a new sound, and visionary media company 88Rising, dedicated to advancing representation of Asians in music. More details on these partnerships will be announced throughout the year including ongoing purpose-driven work with continued brand partner, actress and activist Sophia Bush.

About Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand, enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.

Six generations of skilled Master Blenders have pioneered and crafted bold new flavours that have transformed a small Scottish grocery store business, founded in 1820, into an international whisky business selling stylish, authentic, and iconic blends.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for nearly 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2018), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

