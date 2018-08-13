Johns Hopkins Medicine Awards Medline Prime Vendor Distribution Agreement

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM), one of the driving forces in U.S. medical education, research and clinical care excellence, has awarded a five-year prime vendor distribution agreement to Medline.

The strategic agreement with Medline spans 16 acute/post-operative facilities in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Medline expects this collaboration to help Johns Hopkins manage non-clinical costs by aligning with its supply chain management organization, Nobilant, to standardize products and processes.

In the first four months of the collaboration, Medline completed a seamless conversion that ensured all ordering, delivery, billing and technology systems were ready to support product flow through Medline's distribution network. This spring, Medline helped transfer stock to Johns Hopkins' new Centralized Service Center in Baltimore which currently delivers to two hospitals with plans to bring three more facilities online. In addition, Medline has already identified more than 10 categories where streamlining products like exam gloves, incontinence, oral care and minor procedure trays would create immediate cost efficiencies.

Medline Sales Vice President Ron Barrett says, "Our proven distribution acumen, flexibility and technologies give JHM greater cost and quality control. Medline is proud to work side by side with this globally renowned and respected health system, one with which we share a common vision grounded in delivering high quality patient care."

The agreement is effective through November 2022.

